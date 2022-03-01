JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for its First Fiscal Quarter of 2022

The Company's Food and Beverage Sales and Order Volume Increased by 118% and 126%, Respectively, as its Number of Ghost Kitchen Locations Grew From 10 to 21 Locations on a Year-Over-Year Basis

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") JK JKHCF (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights

Food and beverage sales of $4,166,683 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 , which was an increase of 118% compared to the $1,911,170 reported for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 ;

Number of ghost kitchens increased to 21 with an average retail delivery size of $14.34 per order in the first quarter of 2022, from 10 ghost kitchens with an average retail delivery size of $14.16 per order for the same period in 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2,585,411 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1,375,255 for the same period of the prior year, primarily as the result of the continued growth of the business that requires a higher level of general and administrative costs such as salaries and advertising and marketing expenses as well as non-cash stock-based compensation of $566,635 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021; and

Net loss was $3,571,603 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $2,429,802 for the same period of the prior year, due to the same primary reasons listed above.

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased to look back from this first quarter of fiscal year 2022 to the same period last year and see everything that we've accomplished as a Company. More than doubling our food and beverage sales as well as our sales volume over that one-year period is a testament to our operational acumen, the strength of our brands and our high overall level of customer satisfaction. I am grateful to our employees, brand partners and other stakeholders for helping us to achieve these strong results," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen.

"Looking ahead, as previously announced, we started 2022 strongly by delivering approximately 146,000 total customer food orders in January, which was a record for JustKitchen. February's metrics continued along that trend after the resumption of business after the Chinese New Year holiday period. JustKitchen continues to expand its operational footprint geographically and its brand portfolio as well, while strengthening its JKOS technology stack and bolstering its management team on an ongoing basis," added Mr. Chen.

Summary of Key Financial Measures



Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ Number of kitchens 21 10 Revenue from retail customers $3,810,720 $1,667,633 Revenue from business $355,963 $243,537 Total Revenue $4,166,683 $1,911,170 Number of retail deliveries 265,749 117,800 Average retail delivery size $14.34 $14.16 Net loss $(3,571,603) $(2,429,802) Comprehensive loss $(3,671,888) $(2,402,328) Basic loss per share $(0.05) $(0.06) Diluted loss per share $(0.05) $(0.06)

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Operations:



Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ Loss for the period (3,571,603) (2,429,802) Interest expense 33,102 23,673 Depreciation expense 366,509 169,178 Amortization expense 19,946 - EBITDA (3,152,046) (2,236,951) Stock-based compensation 566,635 861,696 Adjusted EBITDA1 (2,585,411) (1,375,255)



Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. As there is no standardized method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, it may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be a relevant indicator for measuring trends in performance and its ability to generate funds to service its debt and to meet its future working capital and capital expenditure requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is not a generally accepted earnings measure and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows or other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Corporate Highlights Subsequent to December 31, 2021

The Company:

Signed a letter agreement to purchase a 46,000 square foot 'Mega Hub' facility.

Acquired the WeChef specialized kitchen equipment and took over the kitchen facility lease agreement.

Announced the opening of a second Hong Kong location and the Sanchong ghost kitchen in Taiwan .

location and the Sanchong ghost kitchen in . Signed a preferred licensing agreement with a global dark kitchen real estate operator for up to 20 locations.

Became the exclusive fresh meal partner to Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan .

. Entered into an arrangement to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven convenience stores in Taiwan .

Similar to the statement provided in the announcement of the Company's previous financial results, and despite the significant increase in revenues and order volume on a year-over-year basis, the Company anticipates that operating costs will remain proportionally elevated in the near term to support its continued expansion in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore and elsewhere internationally.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

