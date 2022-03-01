Trident University International Faculty Member Publishes Brief on Telehealth Use Disparities

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) faculty member, Dr. Madjid "MJ" Karimi, led a multidisciplinary team of scientists at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to research and publish the "National Survey Trends in Telehealth Use in 2021: Disparities in Utilization and Audio vs. Video Services" as part of an issue brief for the Office of Health Policy within HHS.

This publicly disseminated brief outlines key trends in telehealth use during a timeframe that was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The research suggests that while telehealth use increased dramatically, access was not equitable across different population subgroups.

Dr. Karimi leveraged data from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey from April to October 2021.

"The survey indicated that approximately one in four respondents used telehealth services in the previous four weeks," explains Dr. Karimi. "Telehealth usage rates were similar amongst most demographic subgroups but were much lower among in uninsured, at 9.4%, and adults aged 18 to 24, at 17.6%."

Furthermore, the study indicated that the highest rate of telehealth usage came from those with Medicaid (29.3%) and Medicare (27.4%), Black individuals (26.6%), and those earning less than $25,000 (26.7%).

Video telehealth use peaked among adults aged 18 to 24, at 72.5%, and those earning at least $100,000, at 68.8%. The lowest usage of video telehealth came from those without a high school diploma, at 38.1%, and adults aged 65 or older, at 43.5%.

"Based on these findings, policy efforts to ensure equitable access to telehealth, especially video telehealth, are needed to ensure that the disparities that emerged during the pandemic do not become permanent," suggests Dr. Karimi.

Dr. Karimi is a graduate of Trident's Ph.D. in Health Sciences program and a part-time faculty member in the University's College of Health and Human Services. He is currently a Health Scientist at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Division of Healthcare Quality and Outcomes, Office of Health Policy. His portfolio includes projects related to intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD), opioid use disorder, and child health and human development.

He has also served as a scientist at the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Senior Policy Advisor to the Director of the Office of Extramural Policy at the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Karimi is a seasoned researcher, publishing in the areas of health care transition and quality for youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He is active in the areas of equitable services for children and families from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. He has a particular interest in language diversity including effective cross-cultural communication, and bilingualism for children and families considered at risk and those who live with disabilities.

In addition to his Ph.D., Dr. Karimi holds degrees from Southern Illinois University and the George Washington University.

About Trident University International

Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.

Media Contact

Daniel Sloan, Trident University International, 714-816-0366, daniel.sloan@trident.edu

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Trident University International