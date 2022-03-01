MWC 2022 Booth 5B41 (France Pavilion): Nestwave Collaboration with Trasna Enables Highly Integrated, Low-Power Platform for Next-Generation LPWAN

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestwave, a global leader in low-power geolocation for the IoT, has announced that the company's technology is being integrated into a new All-in-One ultra-efficient narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset from IoT secure hardware and software specialist Trasna Solutions.

Developed by Trasna, the Safe-IoT Chipset will offer a fully integrated NB-IoT platform for low-power wide area networks (LPWANs) embedding RISC-V cores for application, security and radio and enabling iSIM and Nestwave GNSS. It has been built around large numbers of IoT devices that are expected to operate for many years from a single battery. Target applications include smart cities, logistics, digital farming, Industry 4.0 and smart utility metering.

Nestwave's solution for the Safe-IoT chipset, designed by Trasna, is based around the company's NestCore™ IP, which implements a GPS receiver in software, eliminating the need for an external positioning chipset. This allows Trasna to create a platform that will deliver accurate, ultra-low power GPS performance while minimizing component count, cost and size. As a result of the reduced power consumption enabled by the Nestwave technology, IoT devices built around the Safe-IoT chipset are expected to operate for five years or more from a standard 200 mAH battery.

Nestwave CEO Ambroise Popper comments: "By providing the smallest, most power efficient, and lowest component count solution for IoT geolocation, our technology allows Trasna to build a platform that addresses the challenge of integrating accurate positioning functionality into battery-powered, low-cost IoT devices."

Hanene Maupas, Trasna's Chief Revenue Officer adds: "Trasna is focused on developing and industrializing an All-in-One secure System on Chip solutions with the minimum number of external components to unleash 5G/massive IoT deployment. The Safe-IoT product development team's experience of creating optimized IoT SoCs and the integration of Nestwave's NestCore IP allows us to deliver an NB-IoT chipset that will set new benchmarks for ultra-low-power positioning."

Nestwave IP has been integrated into a variety of chip architectures and on various state-of-the-art DSP/CPU cores. In combination with Nestwave's NestCloud™ cloud services, this IP enables a very short time-to-first-fix, which allows for much lower power consumption in tracking use cases, without compromising on sensitivity or accuracy. The company's technology roadmap includes the addition of 5G/4G cellular-based hybrid location functionality and solutions that will improve the accuracy of indoor tracking.

About Nestwave

Nestwave enables the proliferation of IoT geolocation by providing the smallest, most power efficient, lowest component count solutions. The company's combination of IP and cloud services eliminates the need for conventional GPS/GNSS chipsets and dramatically reduces power consumption. Because of this, Nestwave technologies minimize the bill of materials, extend the battery life and speed up the time-to-market of accurate indoor and outdoor positioning and tracking applications. Nestwave IP can be incorporated into existing DSP cores and connectivity chips without re-design, while cloud-assisted implementation leverages the computation power of the cloud and keeps power consumption to a minimum.

The unprecedented power and BoM savings realized by Nestwave's innovative technology significantly improve existing positioning and tracking applications. They also open the door to the integration of geolocation in applications where power and size limitations would previously have made this impossible. And by combining lower power consumption with the use of fewer components, Nestwave solutions contribute to environmental sustainability and reduced carbon footprints.

To learn more, please visit us at http://www.nestwave.com.

About Trasna

Trasna solutions is a semiconductor company combining innovation in semiconductor design, secure Software, AI and blockchain integration in an All-in-One secure SoC platform to embrace a unifying secure connectivity arena with 5G. Its Safe-IoT SoC embeds RISC-V cores and developed to offer to the market the lowest BOM to scale up the deployment of massive IoT

To learn more, please visit https://www.trasna.io/

For press inquiries, contact:

Ambroise Popper

ambroise@nestwave.com

NW_004/D1

Media Contact

Simon Flatt, Nestwave, +1 3105290321, graham@grandbridges.com

SOURCE Nestwave