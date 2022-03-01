MediaTek Launches Dimensity 8000 5G Chip Series for Premium 5G Smartphones

Three new chips expand MediaTek's Dimensity 5G portfolio

HSINCHU, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- MediaTek today launched the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs) to bring flagship level technology – connectivity, displays, gaming, multimedia and imaging features – to premium 5G smartphones.

Both chips borrow the advanced technology from MediaTek's powerful flagship Dimensity 9000 platform and package it into the new Dimensity 8000 series which is built on the ultra-efficient TSMC 5nm production process with an octa-core CPU.

The Dimensity 8100 integrates four premium Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds reaching 2.85GHz, and the Dimensity 8000 has four Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.75GHz.

"You could say the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series is the little brother to our flagship Dimensity 9000 chip. Meaning it brings flagship grade features and next level energy efficiency to the premium smartphone market," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

Both chips combine an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies for exceptional power-efficiency that extends play time, and best-in-class frame rates – 170fps for the Dimensity 8100 and 140fps for the Dimensity 8000. Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage ensure ultra-fast data streams.

The new Dimensity 8000 series also uses MediaTek's Open Resource Architecture to give device makers the flexibility to customize and differentiate features so they can make 5G smartphones and 5G experiences that truly stand out.

The Dimensity 8000 series integrates MediaTek's fifth generation AI processing unit, APU 580. It delivers the most power-efficient performance in its class. The balance of performance and efficiency optimizes AI multimedia, gaming, camera and video experiences.

Powered by a five gigapixel per second image signal processor (ISP), the Dimensity 8000 series produces the fastest, clearest HDR photos and video in its class.

"MediaTek's big bet on 5G dramatically expanded its global smartphone SoC volumes in the mid-tier, and the Dimensity 9000 is opening up the flagship market," said Avi Greengart, President of market advisory firm Techsponential. "With the Dimensity 8000, MediaTek is giving smartphone vendors more options to balance performance and pricing while still offering flagship level gaming and AI capabilities."

The features of the Dimensity 8000 series chips also include:

Support for up to 200MP cameras and 4K60 HDR10+ videography.

MediaTek's latest noise reduction and AI-based unblur techniques in extreme low-light environments for crisp shots with enhanced details.

Simultaneous dual camera HDR video recording. Users can record with the front and rear cameras or two different rear lenses – for example, wide + tele – at the same time.

Leading 3GPP R16-ready 5G modem to boost sub-6GHz performance using 2CC Carrier Aggregation.

MediaTek's 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.

Support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless coexistence of Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth peripherals.

MediaTek also added the 6nm Dimensity 1300 to its 5G family. The Dimensity 1300's HDR-ISP supports up to 200MP, and integrates MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 to offer an optimal balance between performance and power for better efficiency in gaming and daily use scenarios. It comes with new AI enhancements, improving night shot photography and HDR capabilities for great image clarity.

The Dimensity 1300 integrates an octa-core CPU with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, along with an Arm Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek APU 3.0 to support the latest AI capabilities.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 1300 will be available in the market starting from the first quarter of 2022, powering a new era of incredible 5G devices by some of the world's biggest smartphone brands.

To learn more about MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

