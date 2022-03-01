LINCOLN, Neb., Mar.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM) announces Weights and Measures Week, March 1 -7, 2022. These dates are designated every year to commemorate President John Adams's signing of the first United States weights and measures law on March 2nd, 1799.

NCWM Chairman Ivan Hankins of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced this year's theme, "For the Sake of Equity."

"We are living in a time when various industries are offering more and more conveniences to the consumer; to get you to buy, buy, and buy! We take for granted as shoppers the products we purchase are legitimate and above board," said Hankins. "It is an assumption, that we make for the 'sake of convenience' and we often find ourselves coming up short on quality, and quantity."

Assuring quantity is the responsibility of the Weights and Measures world, specifically the Weights & Measures Inspector. Inspectors operate within rules and regulations as adopted by NCWM, published by NIST in handbooks, and referenced by states into law. Those publications take into consideration State and Federal Laws and international standards. NCWM's model standards provide highly sophisticated tools that aid inspectors in the never-ending process of Equity in the Market place.

Inspectors often put in long hours in difficult environments for meager pay, and with unique equipment that always begs the question from the public, "Hey, what is that thing you're using there?" This is what it takes to keep everyone on a level playing field.

"The bible teaches that God despises dishonest scales, and delights in honest ones. Fair is supposed to be fair," said Hankins. But without the weights and measures inspectors doing their jobs, inequities will occur. This is at the detriment of the consumers and fair competition within industries.

"We do not want to become a society that becomes comfortable with convenience, taking for granted that everything is fair,? said Hankins. "If you get cheated and I get cheated is that fair? Would you consider that fair? I should hope not!" Hankins asks the public and government administrators to support your Weights and Measures inspectors, and not take equity for granted.

"So, here's to the Weights and Measures inspector, this week belongs to you! Keep doing what you do and be aware, and don't give up what's right for the sake of convenience. Be mindful of what's right for the Sake of Equity.

The National Conference on Weights and Measures is a professional nonprofit association of state and local weights and measures officials, federal agencies, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. NCWM has developed United States weights and measures standards for commerce since 1905. The organization brings the right interests together to keep pace with innovative advancements in the marketplace.

