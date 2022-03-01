Construction Market In South Korea Size worth USD 38.84 bn by 2026 | Market Analysis Segmented by End-user and Type | 2022-2026

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction market in South Korea research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The construction market in South Korea is poised to grow by USD 38.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, decelerating at a CAGR of over 4.15% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report of Construction Market In South Korea in MINUTES.
Technavio construction market in South Korea report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
Top Key Players of the Construction Market In South Korea are covered as:
- Daewoo E and C
- DL Group
- GS E and C Corp
- Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.
- Hyundai Development Co.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co.
- LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd
- Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
The construction market in South Korea will be affected by the shortage of workers in the construction industry. Apart from this, other market trends include the increase in public infrastructure spending by the government to drive economic growth despite low-interest rates and unprecedented fiscal stimulus.
In addition, Growing demand for modular houses will aid in market growth. Ongoing use of digital technologies, Increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global construction in South Korea industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global construction in South Korea industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in South Korea industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in South Korea?
Construction market in South Korea research report presents critical information and factual data about construction in South Korea industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in construction market in South Korea study.
The product range of the construction in South Korea industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in construction market in South Korea research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
The construction market in South Korea research report gives an overview of construction in South Korea industry by analyzing various key segments of this construction market in South Korea based on the end-user and type industries. The regional distribution of the construction market in South Korea is across the globe are considered for this construction in South Korea industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the construction market in South Korea over the period from 2022 to forecasted year.
Construction Market Scope in South Korea
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 38.84 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.52
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Daewoo E and C, DL Group, GS E and C Corp, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Hyundai Development Co., Hyundai Motor Group, KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd , Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Construction and Engineering
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Support activities
2.2.6 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 12: South Korea market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Civil works
Exhibit 20: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 23: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Civil works - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Civil works - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Civil works - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Private
- Public
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics
- Others
Exhibit 29: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type
6.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: Public - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing demand for modular houses
8.1.2 Ongoing use of digital technologies
8.1.3 Increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Shortage of workers in the construction industry
8.2.2 Challenges in integrating building automation software coupled with interoperability issues
8.2.3 Rise in cost of construction
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increase in public infrastructure spending by the government
8.3.2 Rising regulatory efforts to increase consumer spending on housing
8.3.3 Rapid urbanization
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Daewoo E and C
Exhibit 43: Daewoo E and C - Overview
Exhibit 44: Daewoo E and C - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Daewoo E and C - Key offerings
10.4 DL Group
Exhibit 46: DL Group - Overview
Exhibit 47: DL Group - Product and service
Exhibit 48: DL Group - Key offerings
10.5 GS E and C Corp
Exhibit 49: GS E and C Corp - Overview
Exhibit 50: GS E and C Corp - Business segments
Exhibit 51: GS E and C Corp - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: GS E and C Corp - Segment focus
10.6 Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.
Exhibit 53: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Key offerings
10.7 Hyundai Development Co.
Exhibit 56: Hyundai Development Co. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Hyundai Development Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Hyundai Development Co. - Key offerings
10.8 Hyundai Motor Group
Exhibit 59: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview
Exhibit 60: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus
10.9 KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co.
Exhibit 63: KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Overview
Exhibit 64: KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Key offerings
10.10 LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd
Exhibit 66: LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd - Overview
Exhibit 67: LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd - Product and service
Exhibit 68: LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd - Key offerings
10.11 Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd.
Exhibit 69: Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. – Business Segments
Exhibit 71: Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. - Key offerings
10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 72: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 ????Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 79: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
