Learn a fundamental principle on the dating scene you should know

GALLATIN, Tenn., Mar. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loretta M. Calvert, JD wanted to educate and entertain others about the shock of dating after a long marriage ended. It is for these reasons she has written "Say Yes to Yourself: You Do Not Need to Pair Up" (published by Balboa Press), a series of stories about what happened after her break up.
In this, her second book, Calvert narrates the wild ride of her year dating after divorce. Each chapter outlines an encounter and what was learned from her mistakes. She tells about her experiences with everyone and how she realized she was attracting the wrong men. She needed to get clearer in terms of what she wanted, what her deal breakers were, and what her boundaries were. That meant turning inward and figuring out who she was. Her experiences, while humorous, led to a fundamental principle every single person on the dating scene should know: "you do not need to pair up. You can be happily single instead of unhappily married."
"I talked myself out of boundaries. I let people in too soon. I trusted the wrong people. There are skilled liars out there who take pride on how many dates they can fool and juggle at the same time. I needed to say yes to myself. I need to be left alone longer. I need self-care. I can buy my own dinner, my own diamonds, and my own damn home. I can show up as my authentic self. If someone doesn't like it, he can go out the door he came in. Finally, I realized I did not need to impress these men," Calvert points out.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Calvert answers, "Spend time thinking about who you are and what you want in a relationship. You need to be clear about this. Spend your energy on other fun, productive, and enriching activities. Stay home and do self-care. You do not need to be out on a date. You do not need to pair up. You can be happily single instead of unhappily married." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/832356-say-yes-to-yourself
"Say Yes to Yourself: You Do Not Need to Pair Up"
By Loretta M. Calvert, JD
Softcover | 5 x 8in | 90 pages | ISBN 9781982272043
E-Book | 90 pages | ISBN 9781982272050
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Loretta M. Calvert, JD, is a lawyer and life coach who survived abuse. She helps clients gain clarity and confidence to navigate major life events. In a previous life, she was a lawyer at a major firm in New York City, a professor at colleges in Tennessee and California, and the advisor to hundreds of clients as a small-town solo attorney. This is her second book. Visit her online at http://www.legallyquirky.com.
