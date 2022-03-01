One woman shares a life filled with lies, deceit and abuse as well as finding grace and healing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several years ago, Karen Whisperer woke up to horrific memories. It was that day that she realized everything that she knew was now a lie. She realized that her story is all too common and she wanted others to know, they are not alone. It is for this reason she has written "Finding Grace Through a Lifetime of Lies" (published by Balboa Press).
This book shares Whisperer's childhood that was filled with lies, deceit and abuse. It explains what goes on behind closed doors in religious homes based on her experience. This book is also about the experience of finding grace and healing from things she was not aware of until she was in her 50s.
"Readers will relate to my journey, my struggles and my healing. They may discover their own challenges that they may not be aware of. Or they may realize that there is help and healing in these situations," Whisperer says. She adds, "The story of discovering my mom did not die when I was a little girl, may not be that different from others, but the details surrounding her disappearance and all that happened next is."
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Whisperer answers, "We are all on a journey. Some are less pleasant than others. Be we can all rise up and see our way through, holding our head high." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828707-finding-grace-through-a-lifetime-of-lies
"Finding Grace Through a Lifetime of Lies"
By Karen Whisperer
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 388 pages | ISBN 9781982274320
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 388 pages | ISBN 9781982274306
E-Book | 388 pages | ISBN 9781982274313
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Karen Whisperer is a renowned psychic medium. She has clients all over the country and around the world. Growing up in New Hampshire, she often spent time alone as a child. She did not know then what a huge impact that would have on her gift of intuition as an adult. Since she was a teen, Whisperer has always wanted to write. She would write short prophetic stories in her journal and from there began her first book. Many, many revisions and title changes later, the book has changed themes several times. Whisperer is a mom of four adult children, and a grandma of six grandchildren. She made a move from the cold New Hampshire winters to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2019. She also makes her home on the island of Molokai, Hawaii. A place she manifested for herself, after her first visit there in 2017. Currently working on her second book about amazing readings from beyond, she also has a cookbook in the works.
Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE BalboaPress
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.