One woman shares a life filled with lies, deceit and abuse as well as finding grace and healing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several years ago, Karen Whisperer woke up to horrific memories. It was that day that she realized everything that she knew was now a lie. She realized that her story is all too common and she wanted others to know, they are not alone. It is for this reason she has written "Finding Grace Through a Lifetime of Lies" (published by Balboa Press).

This book shares Whisperer's childhood that was filled with lies, deceit and abuse. It explains what goes on behind closed doors in religious homes based on her experience. This book is also about the experience of finding grace and healing from things she was not aware of until she was in her 50s.

"Readers will relate to my journey, my struggles and my healing. They may discover their own challenges that they may not be aware of. Or they may realize that there is help and healing in these situations," Whisperer says. She adds, "The story of discovering my mom did not die when I was a little girl, may not be that different from others, but the details surrounding her disappearance and all that happened next is."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Whisperer answers, "We are all on a journey. Some are less pleasant than others. Be we can all rise up and see our way through, holding our head high." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828707-finding-grace-through-a-lifetime-of-lies

"Finding Grace Through a Lifetime of Lies"

By Karen Whisperer

About the Author

Karen Whisperer is a renowned psychic medium. She has clients all over the country and around the world. Growing up in New Hampshire, she often spent time alone as a child. She did not know then what a huge impact that would have on her gift of intuition as an adult. Since she was a teen, Whisperer has always wanted to write. She would write short prophetic stories in her journal and from there began her first book. Many, many revisions and title changes later, the book has changed themes several times. Whisperer is a mom of four adult children, and a grandma of six grandchildren. She made a move from the cold New Hampshire winters to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2019. She also makes her home on the island of Molokai, Hawaii. A place she manifested for herself, after her first visit there in 2017. Currently working on her second book about amazing readings from beyond, she also has a cookbook in the works.

