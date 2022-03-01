Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market to Grow by USD 566.70 Mn| Rise in the adoption of automation systems to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market is set to grow by USD 566.70 million from 2020 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period.
The report on the Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The rise in the adoption of automation systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, distributed control systems (DCS) market is segmented by product (software, hardware, and services) and geography (North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America).
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market covers the following areas:
Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Sizing
Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Forecast
Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Azbil Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market
- Market Driver:
- Increasing expenditure on tutoring:
Automation control systems are crucial in the oil and gas industry because they ensure precision and accuracy. These solutions provide better control over the manufacturing process. The oil and gas business is a process-driven industry with continuous operations and complicated monitoring procedures. It is tough for operators to monitor and control the functioning of the industry's equipment. With the use of an HMI and a controller, DCS allows operators to control activities. These systems automate safety operations, such as alarm management systems, and perform preventative maintenance and remedial steps on equipment. During the forecast period, such factors will drive market expansion.
- Market Trend:
- Growing focus on data analytics:
Because of its scale and complexity, the oil and gas business is exposed to a tremendous volume of data. These businesses are increasingly concentrating on modern technologies to improve their manufacturing processes. Because of the increasing complexity of oil and gas exploration and production, this is the case. Because it has so many assets, this industry deals with a lot of data. Furthermore, because the industry operates in a hostile environment and deals with unusual resources, the volume of data generated has increased dramatically. As a result, to deal with a significant volume of data, these organizations are employing advanced analytics and data capture strategies. During the projection period, this will drive up demand for DCS with advanced analytics in the oil and gas industry.
Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Scope in the Oil and Gas Industry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 566.70 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.08
Regional analysis
North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, Saudi Arabia, Russian Federation, Australia, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Aftermarket and service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- MEA
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rise in adoption of automation systems
8.1.2 Increase in complexity of offshore field operations
8.1.3 Emergence of new refinery projects
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Cybersecurity threats
8.2.2 Interoperability issues due to proprietary software
8.2.3 Price volatility in the oil and gas industry
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing focus on data analytics in the oil and gas industry
8.3.2 Virtualization of DCS
8.3.3 Increase in LNG trade
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
10.4 Azbil Corp.
Exhibit 49: Azbil Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Azbil Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Azbil Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Azbil Corp. - Segment focus
10.5 Emerson Electric Co.
Exhibit 53: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
Exhibit 56: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.6 General Electric Co.
Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.7 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
Exhibit 62: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus
10.8 Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
Exhibit 70: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 73: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Schneider Electric SE
Exhibit 75: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
Exhibit 76: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
10.11 Siemens AG
Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Overview
Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Segment focus
10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Exhibit 83: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 90: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
