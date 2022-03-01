Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market to Grow by USD 566.70 Mn| Rise in the adoption of automation systems to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market is set to grow by USD 566.70 million from 2020 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period.

The report on the Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The rise in the adoption of automation systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, distributed control systems (DCS) market is segmented by product (software, hardware, and services) and geography (North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market covers the following areas:

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Sizing

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Forecast

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

Market Driver:

Market Driver:

Market Driver:

Automation control systems are crucial in the oil and gas industry because they ensure precision and accuracy. These solutions provide better control over the manufacturing process. The oil and gas business is a process-driven industry with continuous operations and complicated monitoring procedures. It is tough for operators to monitor and control the functioning of the industry's equipment. With the use of an HMI and a controller, DCS allows operators to control activities. These systems automate safety operations, such as alarm management systems, and perform preventative maintenance and remedial steps on equipment. During the forecast period, such factors will drive market expansion.

Market Trend:

Growing focus on data analytics:

Because of its scale and complexity, the oil and gas business is exposed to a tremendous volume of data. These businesses are increasingly concentrating on modern technologies to improve their manufacturing processes. Because of the increasing complexity of oil and gas exploration and production, this is the case. Because it has so many assets, this industry deals with a lot of data. Furthermore, because the industry operates in a hostile environment and deals with unusual resources, the volume of data generated has increased dramatically. As a result, to deal with a significant volume of data, these organizations are employing advanced analytics and data capture strategies. During the projection period, this will drive up demand for DCS with advanced analytics in the oil and gas industry.

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Scope in the Oil and Gas Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 566.70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.08 Regional analysis North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, Russian Federation, Australia, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

