West Palm Beach Dog Walker and Pet Sitter Reminds Pet Parents of The Importance of Regular Walks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With millions of pandemic pets suddenly finding themselves alone, the importance of regular exercise has become even more apparent, said Monica Stefaniak, owner of House and Hound Care, a dog walker and pet sitter service in West Palm Beach & Broward County Florida. Regular walks are vital to a dog's health, but many pet parents are returning to work and can't walk as often as they used to. House and Hound Care has a team of South Florida dog walkers ready to fill the gaps. Pet owners can go to https://dogwalkingpetsitting.com to schedule a walk.

"Walking your dog is not only good for their health," Stefaniak said, "But it keeps them mentally healthy as well. Regular walks keep the dog's sleep cycles normal, prevent them from destroying the house out of boredom, and help them behave better when you're with them. Dogs manifest stress in unhealthy ways. A dog walker can help prevent that. And if you're going to be out of town, you should get a pet sitter, even if it's for one night."

Even a 15-minute walk each day with a dog walker can have a profound effect on the dog's attitude, behavior, and health. The team at House and Hound Care offers 15-minute, 30-minute, and one-hour visits to help dogs stay happy and healthy.

Every pet and its owners get a free introductory visit so that the dog is familiar with their dog walker / pet sitter and the owners know who is with their pet. This is very important when you're employing a pet sitter; your dog should look at them as a friend to make sure overnights are calm and caring.

"An introduction is vital," Stefaniak said. "Apps that let you randomly order a dog walker can seem convenient, but having a stranger walk into the house is as stressful as being left alone for the day. Our commitment is to being part of the dog's life. We want them to know us, and we want to know them."

House and Hound Care is a pet sitter and dog walker service in Palm Beach and Broward counties in Florida. With a team of professional dog walkers and pet sitters, they provide pet owners with peace of mind and give dogs loving, gentle care as only true dog lovers can. Every pet sitter is vetted and trained to ensure that animals are properly treated and enjoy their adventures with the House and Hound Care staff. Information and scheduling are available at https://dogwalkingpetsitting.com.

Their services include:



Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Visits

Dog Boarding in the Pet Sitters' Home

Overnight Pet Sitting in your Home

Vacation Pet Care

Pet Transportation

Short & Long Term House Sitting

