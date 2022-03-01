Inecobank has joined BNPL, the latest trend in worldwide shopping, and launched paylater as a service

YEREVAN, Albania, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is a modern payment option that has transformed shopping worldwide, recently growing trendy among the younger public in various countries and becoming the hottest niche in all of fintech. There are options all over the world - Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm, and, in Armenia - paylater. Inecobank, the Armenian leader in digital solutions in the banking sector, consistently introducing innovative financial technologies in the market, has joined the worldwide practice of BNPL (buy now, pay later) with a new service called paylater.
"Enjoy the moment, your payment can wait" is the motto of the newly launched paylater service which strives to improve customers' experience by making purchases and payments more comfortable, and filling life with pleasant moments. From now on, Inecobank customers have more flexibility when it comes to managing their finances, allowing them to control their resources effectively and shop freely without any wasted effort or time.
Paylater provides users with a payment limit through the Bank's top-rated InecoMobile application, allowing them to make purchases now and pay for them within 3 or 6 months at no additional fee. Payments are made with a QR code - just one click, with no need for any paperwork. Customers can shop at Inecobank's partner stores and service providers, with offers ranging from tourism to aesthetic medicine and education, from clothing and accessories to car maintenance.
"Today Armenia has a great potential to occupy its unique place in the international financial industry. The proof of this is that worldwide fintech innovations are actively localized here as well. We are excited to bring global financial trends and the best international experience to Armenia and make them available to Armenian customers," said Aren Naltakyan, CEO of Inecobank.
This simple, fast, and contactless paylater solution provides customers with the freedom and flexibility to shop and helps businesses stay competitive by introducing a new culture of payment acceptance and bringing new customers their way.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749032/Inecobank_CJSC.jpg
SOURCE Inecobank CJSC
