Witness how 'The Kid Who Had Life Stacked Against Him' faced the challenges and became a successful salesman and businessman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Mar. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Derrick Reynolds has faced obstacles after obstacles throughout his life. He got knocked down many times, took a hard fall, but still kept pushing forward. Now, he shares his story in "The Kid Who Had Life Stacked Against Him" (published by AuthorHouse) with the hope of inspiring there and help change lives.

This is the true story about a boy who started out life without much more than his salesmanship and his grandpa teaching him about how to be a man. Over the years, Reynolds grew into a man who found himself the single father of his two boys after his first wife fell into drug addiction and their marriage fell apart. In this memoir, readers follow the author as he went from a rough start as a kid being raised by his grandparents, through a failed marriage, to being happily married to the love of his life, Lee Nora, and became a highly successful salesman and businessman while raising their four boys together.

"After reading this book, you will be inspired and motivated and ready to make changes," Reynolds asserts. "When you have no goals set, this book will walk you through ways to set some attainable goals. Whatever life throws at you never give up and you will win."

To know more and purchase a copy of "The Kid Who Had Life Stacked Against Him," visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836130-the-kid-who-had-life-stacked-against-him.

"The Kid Who Had Life Stacked Against Him"

By Derrick Reynolds

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 50 pages | ISBN 9781665543002

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 50 pages | ISBN 9781665542487

E-Book | 50 pages | ISBN 9781665542494

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Derrick Reynolds is a family man, coach and motivational speaker, as well as a highly successful, driven college graduate and marketing professional. Interested parties who are in need of a motivational or business coach can reach the author through DrSuccess509@gmail.com for guidance and services.

