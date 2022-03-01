Dr. Dennis Abijah Lee's newly released "In Search of His Spirit: A Christian Novel" is a compelling novel of faith, family, and trusting in God

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Search of His Spirit: A Christian Novel": a gripping tale of spiritual growth and unexpected twists of fate. "In Search of His Spirit: A Christian Novel" is the creation of published author Dr. Dennis Abijah Lee, a retired teacher and seminary graduate with a doctorate in ministry. Dr. Lee is the author of a series of four books for kids: The Time Stands Still Chronicles. Book 4 was awarded best seller status on Amazon.

Dr. Lee shares, "'Mary McNeil,' Bob said with a twinkle in his eyes as he got down on one knee. He smiled and said, 'Will you marry me?'

"'Oh!' she shrieked. 'Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes!'

"As Bob stood up and reached into his pocket for the ring, Mary jumped into his arms nearly knocking him over. Applause filled the restaurant.

"Suddenly, three masked men burst through the front door of the restaurant, and three gunshots rang out. Dust fell from where the bullets had penetrated the ceiling.

"'I can't give him my new engagement ring,' Mary whispered tearfully.

"Mary's life changed in an instant. Her happy, church-oriented life was destroyed.

"'I don't want to go on living,' Mary said when she awakened the next morning. 'The joy has gone out of my life. How could God let this happen? God has let me down, and I'm through with Him.'

"Mary's mother had been keeping a shocking secret for twenty-eight years. Was now the time to tell Mary about it? Mary's happiness and even her life might depend on it.

"Seemingly unrelated events and people are drawn together as God's plan is slowly and painstakingly worked out."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dennis Abijah Lee's new book will draw readers in from the first page as they race to see what awaits a cast of affable characters.

Dr. Lee spins a compelling tale for the enjoyment and inspiration of readers, whether they be established or new believers.

Consumers can purchase "In Search of His Spirit: A Christian Novel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

