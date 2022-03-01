Ella Catherine's newly released "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls" is an inspiring devotional that encourages young Christian women

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls": a helpful resource for young women looking for spiritual understanding. "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls" is the creation of published author Ella Catherine, a lifelong resident of Louisiana who enjoys playing piano and spending time with friends and family.
Ella Catherine shares, "Quoted is a book to encourage teens that they are worth it, loved, and God has a plan for them. The book has a mixture of short stories, questions, advice, Bible stories, and entries, especially for the reader. Throughout one year, the reader will learn many things through a teen's point of view."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ella Catherine's new book will encourage and nurture a strong sense of faith in each reader as they consider the potent points made within.
Ella Catherine offers a fresh perspective as she draws from personal experience as a modern-day, Christian girl faced with the circumstances and consequences of society.
Consumers can purchase "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.