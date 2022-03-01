Ella Catherine's newly released "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls" is an inspiring devotional that encourages young Christian women

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls": a helpful resource for young women looking for spiritual understanding. "Quoted: A Guide for Teen Girls" is the creation of published author Ella Catherine, a lifelong resident of Louisiana who enjoys playing piano and spending time with friends and family.

Ella Catherine shares, "Quoted is a book to encourage teens that they are worth it, loved, and God has a plan for them. The book has a mixture of short stories, questions, advice, Bible stories, and entries, especially for the reader. Throughout one year, the reader will learn many things through a teen's point of view."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ella Catherine's new book will encourage and nurture a strong sense of faith in each reader as they consider the potent points made within.

Ella Catherine offers a fresh perspective as she draws from personal experience as a modern-day, Christian girl faced with the circumstances and consequences of society.

