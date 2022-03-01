Betti Meenattoor's newly released "Preparing Your Child for Holy Communion: A Guide for Parents" is a helpful resource for parents of communion-age children

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Preparing Your Child for Holy Communion: A Guide for Parents": a welcome tool for religious preparation. "Preparing Your Child for Holy Communion: A Guide for Parents" is the creation of published author Betti Meenattoor, a native of India who earned a degree in biology. She later went on to earn a degree in nursing from the prestigious college of nursing, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, India, which opened up a world of opportunities for her to serve in different countries.

Meenattoor shares, "First Holy Communion day is the most important and memorable day in the life of a Catholic child. Eucharist is the ineffable gift, and Holy Communion is the fusion between us and Jesus. Children start longing to receive Holy Communion at an early age but have to wait till they reach the age of discernment. In preparation, they attend a yearlong classes and training, either through the Catholic School or the Sunday School Faith Formation classes. At the end of this lengthy preparation, we still ask the same question: Are we really ready?

"Family is the domestic church, and parents are the primary catechism teachers. Knowledge is power and education is empowerment. Being involved actively in faith formation, in Holy Communion preparation, being a teacher and director of religious education for the past several years, answering the parents and reassuring them again and again, I thought of putting it together, hence this book, Preparing Your Child for Holy Communion: A Guide for Parents."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betti Meenattoor's new book is an encouraging guide for parents who seek to set their children on a promising religious path.

Meenattoor provides a reassuring and educational resource in hopes of helping parents navigate the process of First Holy Communion.

Consumers can purchase "Preparing Your Child for Holy Communion: A Guide for Parents" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Preparing Your Child for Holy Communion: A Guide for Parents," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

