Experience a disillusioned undercover cop's long journey home in a touching new novel

MILWAUKEE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jake Kaminski's new novel, "Beneath the Polish Moon" (published by Archway Publishing) is the story of a retired undercover cop's return to his childhood home where he discovers a place untouched by time, a magical world that was seemingly waiting just for him.

Luke Karpinski is a boy growing up in a Polish neighborhood in mid-century Milwaukee. He and his friends embark on a series of adventures that could only have happened in a much simpler time. Luke eventually departs his home to become a police officer in Miami. It's a life that will change him in ways he never imagined. Years pass, now old and disillusioned, he longs for his innocent childhood world, wishing he could just go back, but that's impossible—or is it?

"We all have a moment that lingers in our memory, a time when our friendships were pure and everything seemed possible," Kaminski says. "What if we could somehow return to that moment?"

Readers' Favorite declares: "The narrative captures your heart from the beginning and keeps a grip on it to the end."

"Beneath the Polish Moon" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Beneath-Polish-Moon-Jake-Kaminski-ebook/dp/B09RTZXSJJ.

"Beneath the Polish Moon"

By Jake Kaminski

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781665714563

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781665714587

E-Book | 270 pages | ISBN 9781665714570

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jake Kaminski is a pseudonym. He is a highly decorated police officer, having worked undercover and later supervised undercover operations in Miami and Latin America. His team spent six years combatting both the Medellin and Cali cartels. Following his police career, he spent fourteen years as a senior adviser for the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of State, assigned to post-war countries in the Balkans. Kaminski knows the world he writes about in his books. More information is available on his website at: jakekaminski.net.

