Follow the trials and tribulations of a shy and humble waiter in his quest to have a normal life after his mother's death

LIVINGSTON, Scotland, Mar. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helen Inkster enters the publishing scene with the release of "Michael, Waiting" (published by AuthorHouse UK), a story about a shy and humble waiter who wants above all else, a normal life after the death of his mother.

Life was put on hold for Michael when his mother died suddenly and as a fatherless and only child, he had no remaining family. Realizing he had no one had a profound effect on him and it takes readers through his trials and tribulations, not to mention the dramas that he endures in his quest to be "normal."

As the story progresses through the next phase of his life, Michael tries different ways in which he leads his life. He tries new pursuits and meets new people, all in the quest to make his life more bearable.

"Michael, Waiting" aims for readers to be inspired by the ups and downs of a waiter as he picks himself up, transform and embrace a new life after he was badly affected by his mother's death. "This story demonstrates the idea that you do not have to be lonely if you go out into the world, make friends and grasp opportunities as they come along," Inkster says. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/827563-michael-waiting

"Michael, Waiting"

By Helen Inkster

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781665591836

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781665591843

E-Book | 270 pages | ISBN 9781665591928

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Helen Inkster had visions of a career in journalism but gained a place in a scholarship program which took her to a high school in the prairie state of Illinois. When she got home again, she had to find a job as she had no funds to live on. After marrying young and producing three children in rapid succession, she didn't get any opportunity to fulfil her dream. However, her first book is on the shelved and writing under the pen name of Helen Inkster, her mother.

