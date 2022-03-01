Danielle Caudill's newly released "Why is Mommy Sad? A children's book about depression" is a thoughtful discussion of mental health issues

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why is Mommy Sad? A children's book about depression": a powerful opportunity for open discussion of the importance of mental health awareness. "Why is Mommy Sad? A children's book about depression" is the creation of published author Danielle Caudill, a graduate of Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, who carries a Bachelor of Science degree in business management.

Caudill shares, "Many families have one or more members who suffer from depression or other mental illness. Children in those families suffer as well. Parents do not always realize what children are seeing, thinking, or feeling. They do not realize that children know when something is wrong. This book explores a child's perspective of living with a parent with depression and the importance of being open and honest about mental illness."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Caudill's new book is a moving children's work that offers a helpful opportunity for parents, guardians, educators, and children alike.

Caudill shares from personal experiences with alcoholism and ongoing struggles with mental health in hopes of raising awareness and eliminating the stigma of mental health concerns.

Consumers can purchase "Why is Mommy Sad? A children's book about depression" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Why is Mommy Sad? A children's book about depression," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing