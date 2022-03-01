Wade A. Hartzell Sr.'s newly released "Radical Change: A 40-Day Journey Toward The Transformed and Renewed You" is a helpful resource for spiritual growth

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Radical Change: A 40-Day Journey Toward The Transformed and Renewed You": a potent reminder of God's commission to each believer. "Radical Change: A 40-Day Journey Toward The Transformed and Renewed You" is the creation of published author Wade A. Hartzell Sr., a loving husband and senior pastor at his local church.

Hartzell Sr. shares, "According to Jesus, discipleship isn't an option. It's a commission that all are to invest in. A disciple is defined as someone who not only accepts the teachings of Jesus Christ but also helps spread these teachings into all corners of the world. Many accept the teachings of Jesus Christ as truth, but few are willing to share these teachings with others. The truth is, most Christians don't feel that they are equipped well enough to spread the Gospel. Radical Change is a tool for churches and individuals to equip them to be trained up to observe all that Jesus commanded.

"The church today does a great job of celebrating when someone gives their life to Christ—and rightfully so, as even Jesus says there is more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner that repents than ninety-nine righteous people that don't need to repent. However, I feel that church fails and leaves them at the altar wondering what to do from there. We celebrate and then send them back into the wilderness to fend for themselves, hoping they will return next week.

"The great commission is to make disciples, and I don't believe this is done through midweek Bible studies. Jesus called twelve individuals who would eventually turn the world upside down. He was more interested in the investment instead of the size of the congregation. The generation coming to the altar today doesn't have the support group at home to help them along this transformation journey. If we are going to make disciples to go into all nations, then the church has to take ownership of making the disciples. I wrote this book to help churches invest in the sinner at the altar with the goal to get them to the cross over."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wade A. Hartzell Sr.'s new book offers a helpful breakdown of each day's tasks.

Hartzell shares an encouraging series of instructions to aid others seeking a deeper connection and understanding of God.

