David Moore's newly released "Perfect Balance" is an engaging discussion of ways one can take control of their total health and well-being

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Perfect Balance": a potent reminder of the importance of paying attention to one's needs. "Perfect Balance" is the creation of published author David Moore, who was one of eleven raised in poverty in the inner-city projects in Atlanta. He rose to become the most decorated police officer in the Atlanta Police Department, receiving Officer of the Year, Employee of the Year (for all four departments), and the mayoral award. After retiring from law enforcement, Moore became a successful lawyer in Atlanta and has managed his own firm, now twelve lawyers, for over a quarter of a century.

"David Moore has compiled a concise yet thorough approach to a healthy lifestyle in Perfect Balance. Too often, my physician colleagues rely on the latest medication to replace what can and should be accomplished by healthy habits. I encourage you to evaluate the recommendations made in Perfect Balance and see if applying them to your life will bring better balance. Each of us has at least one area in which we can make substantial improvements and see a near immediate benefit.

William C. Adcox M.D.,FAAFP

Board Certified American Board of Family Medicine

Fellow American Academy of Family Physicians

"I have known David Moore for decades. He is a man of integrity, wisdom, and most importantly, a man who draws his wisdom from God! The Bible says, 'Listen to counsel, receive instruction, and accept correction, that you may be wise in the time to come' (Proverbs 19:20 AMP). Perfect Balance will help you obey that call from God and live fully the one life that God has given you.

Pastor Dr. John Avant

President, Life Action Ministries

Buchanan, Michigan

"David Moore's Perfect Balance is not a diet book—those are a dime a dozen. It's a blueprint for success through balance and harmony of the body, mind, and spirit. David has been a friend for twenty-five years. I've seen him practice everything he authored. He lives it. As a holistic doctor, this book was an inspiration to me for my personal health. I'm looking forward to being able to share this with all my patients.

Dr. John Giovanelli

Peachtree City, Georgia

"I have known David Moore for almost forty years, and all during that time, he has 'walked the walk' that he describes in this fantastic book. Perfect Balance is great for individuals seeking to find a concise guide to overcome the dilemma of dieting, stress, sickness, unhappiness, lack of spirituality, and not living a healthy lifestyle. Completing the recommendations laid out in Perfect Balance will help almost anyone get their life and eating habits back under control, diminish their stress, and help them determine a long-term path toward a healthier lifestyle and develop a more contented life in general. It should be a required reading for anyone who wants to live a healthier, happier life!

Dr. Michael T. Hartpence

Southern Crescent Medical Clinic

Jonesboro, Georgia

"David Moore's book, Perfect Balance, is wonderful. Its insights help the reader to navigate the difficult decisions regarding health, all in the light of the importance of one's spiritual life. Balance in diet, balance in life—it is amazing how interconnected God has made it all. In Perfect Balance, you discover vital answers how to eat right and avoid illness, understand the best food types, and enjoy regenerative essential rest. Tips, recommendations, and solid health information regarding all of this and more are just part of the feast of a healthy diet in store for you in the reading of Perfect Balance.

Dr. Talmadge L. French, PhD

Senior pastor, Apostolic Tabernacle

"In my forty-plus years in the health and fitness industry, I've heard and seen it all. However, it's rare to find a book that offers life principles that speak to the mind, body, and spirit. My friend David shares it all in his new book Perfect Balance. Far too often, we neglect the most important and simple jewels of life by not paying attention to life-giving details. Perfect Balance is filled with what's needed to experience the abundant life as God intended.

Lee Haney

Eight-time Mr. Olympia

Chairman to the President's Council on Fitness (Clinton Admin)

Founder of the International Association of Fitness Science"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Moore's new book will motivate readers to step back and take a hard look at what areas of their lives could use some work and attention.

Moore shares in hopes of empowering others to take an active interest in their overall wellbeing.

