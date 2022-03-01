Bradley J. Bidell's newly released "Jeepers and Creepers: A Tale of Two Sisters" is a unique and enjoyable devotional based on real-life scenarios

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jeepers and Creepers: A Tale of Two Sisters": a creative and entertaining moment for spiritual and personal growth. "Jeepers and Creepers: A Tale of Two Sisters" is the creation of published author Bradley J. Bidell, a dedicated father and active-duty soldier in the United States Army who is currently working toward earning an associate degree in biblical studies and theology. He is also pursuing a bachelor's degree in paralegal studies with a minor in criminal justice.

Bidell shares, "As followers of Jesus Christ, the family is one of the most important components of the church.

"My desire for this thirty-day devotional is to bring families together and examine key topics of the Bible. Though designed for younger children, the scripture readings and discussion questions are great tools for parents to actively engage with their children.

"The daily stories are based on my own daughters, Rachel (Jeepers) and her younger sister, Ashlynn (Creepers). Some stories are true; others are based on real situations; and all are designed to be relatable.

"The inspiration for the names, Jeepers and Creepers, came to me through some of these humorous scenarios with my daughters, as I could find no other words for them. Every parent has those teachable moments, which, at first, might seem challenging or frustrating but ultimately end up as funny, heartwarming memories.

"I pray this book finds its way into homes of non-Christians as well, and that, God will use it for his glory, bringing all kinds of families together and closer to him.

"This devotional is an introduction to the two sisters and, Lord willing, will bring about a series of Jeepers and Creepers books, which will all have valuable, biblical lessons and will include scripture and thought-provoking questions to get the whole family sharing!

"May God add his blessing to everyone reading this!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bradley J. Bidell's new book is a thoughtful view of life that sees the parallels of God's plan in each day.

Bidell draws inspiration from observing his beloved daughters as they busily work their way through the day in unexpected and inspiring ways.

Consumers can purchase "Jeepers and Creepers: A Tale of Two Sisters" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Jeepers and Creepers: A Tale of Two Sisters," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

