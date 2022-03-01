Rev. Jack Lister's newly released "An Interview with the Angel Gabriel" is a compelling fiction that finds a young journalist faced with an unexpected assignment

MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Interview with the Angel Gabriel": a conversation with angels that offers a unique perspective on God's creation. "An Interview with the Angel Gabriel" is the creation of published author Rev. Jack Lister, who was ordained into the ministry in 1974 under the Grace Assemblies and has taught God's Word for over four decades. Rev. Lister and his wife, Cindy, founded Faith in Grace Church in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and pastored there for over twenty-two years. They have been married for forty-five years and have two sons and five beautiful grandchildren.
Rev. Lister shares, "An Interview with the Angel Gabriel is an entertaining story about a young journalist, Robert Parker, transported to heaven by Angel Uriel. While there, Parker enjoys a tour of heaven lead by Angel Anafiel. After his tour, Angel Anafiel takes Robert to the Throne Room of Grace where they witness the Celebration of Praise before the Almighty God. When the celebration is complete, Robert sits down with the Great Messenger Angel Gabriel and conducts an interview.
"Using the story line above as a method of teaching, Rev. Jack Lister takes the reader through the Bible teaching the great biblical subjects of angels, heaven, life after death, the day of resurrection, and many more. As a Bible scholar and master storyteller, Rev. Lister weaves biblical truths with the entertaining story of Robert Parker and his angelic visitation.
"In the story, the angel Uriel tells Robert, 'You will see things and experience things that will be strange to you. Many of your preconceived ideas of heaven and angels will be shattered. Some things you will find difficult to describe in human terms. Some things will delight you, some things will inspire you, and some things will overwhelm you. I promise you, however, when this trip is over, you will not be the same person that you are right now. You will see life in a completely different way. For you, Robert Parker, when this trip is complete, old things will pass away, and everything will become new.'
"That is our hope as you read this wonderful story and learn directly from God's Word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jack Lister's new book is both entertaining and inspiring as biblical truths interweave with an exciting narrative.
Rev. Lister's engaging tale and enthusiasm for God's Word will provide a welcome break from the daily distractions of the modern world.
Consumers can purchase "An Interview with the Angel Gabriel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "An Interview with the Angel Gabriel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.