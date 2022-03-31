Moore Kuehn Encourages EMCF, POLY, CCHWF, and RNDB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Emclaire Financial Corp. EMCF

Emclaire has agreed to merge with Farmers. Under the proposed transaction, Emclaire shareholders will receive either $40.00 in cash per share or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers' shares and 30% for cash.

POLY POLY

POLY has agreed to merge with HP. Under the proposed transaction, POLY shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether POLY's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF

Columbia has agreed to merge with Cresco Labs. Under the proposed transaction, Columbia shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco Labs per share.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. RNDB

Randolph has agreed to merge with Hometown. Under the proposed transaction, Randolph shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Randolph's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

