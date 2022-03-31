SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Expensify, Inc. - EXFY

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Expensify, Inc. ("Expensify" or the "Company") EXFY. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Expensify and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around November 10, 2021, Expensify conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing over 9.7 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27 per share.

Then, on March 30, 2022, Expensify announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results, including fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.82, missing consensus estimates by $0.74. The Company also reported that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $14.2 million impacted net (loss) income" for the fourth quarter, leading to a net loss of $21.9 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus"; and that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $48.4 million impacted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA" for the full fiscal year, leading to a net loss of $13.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus."

On this news, Expensify's stock price fell $1.10 per share, or 5.89%, to close at $17.56 per share on March 31, 2022.

