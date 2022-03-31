Change to the Board of Directors of Colabor Group Inc.

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. GCL ("Colabor" or the "Company") announces today that Mr. Robert Briscoe has tendered his resignation as director of the Company on March 30, 2022, with immediate effect. As a result, Mr. Briscoe will not be a candidate nor stand for election as a director at the upcoming annual general meeting to be held on April 29th.



Mr. Briscoe had served as a director of the Company since July 2016, including a period as Executive Vice-Chairman.

Pursuant to a contractual agreement, Robert Briscoe and the Company are working closely together in order to identify a new director as soon as practically possible.

"On behalf of the members of the board of directors of the Company and the management, I wish to extend our gratitude to Robert Briscoe and thank him for his major contribution over the last few years, his expertise and his valuable advice," said Warren White, Chairman of the board of directors of the Company.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

