TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. ("TEN" or the "Company") TNP a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that the Company will report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended on December 31, 2021, prior to the open of the market in New York on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



That same morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 877 553 9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0808 2380 669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 71 double-hull vessels totaling 8.0 m dwt. Its newbuilding program includes one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker and four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr