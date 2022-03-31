Proactive news headlines including Disney, NEO Battery Materials, Delta 9 Cannabis, Dalrada Energy Services, ESE Entertainment, FansUnite Entertainment, Ximen Mining and Bridgeline Digital

New York , March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Disney hires Google's Jeremy Doig as CTO of streaming operations click here
- MAS Gold finalizes acquisition of Preview SW gold property from Comstock Metals Ltd click here
- Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on HighGold Mining following Munro-Croesus project drill results click here
- Platinex acquires mining claims to expand its Shining Tree project area in Ontario click here
- NEO Battery Materials provides corporate update including on full cell testing with NBMSiDE, and the near completion of its R&D Scale-Up Centre click here
- BioLargo says 2021 revenue increased year-over-year as its cleantech and engineering solutions advanced click here
- Wellteq Digital Health appoints health education veteran Andrew Hvizd as head of growth for its North American division click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis doubles its retail stores with Uncle Sam's Cannabis Ltd acquisition; reports record 4Q revenue click here
- Clean Seed expands SMART Seeder MAX dealer network with Canada West Harvest Centre taking on Saskatchewan distribution click here
- Camino Minerals to commence drill pad construction on new high-grade copper drill targets at Los Chapitos copper project click here
- Belmont Resources kicks off drilling at its Come By Chance project in British Columbia click here
- Alternus Energy closes acquisition of 11MW operational portfolio to complete 24MW agreement click here
- Dalrada Energy Services says its division partners with imagineer to incubate Web3 foundation and future metaverse solutions click here
- CleanSpark poised to boost bitcoin mining with Lancium power agreement click here
- Deepspatial says it expects significant revenue growth as it books new contracts click here
- Nextleaf Solutions says it is set to supply Canada's first cannabis pharmacy with Glacial Gold products click here
- Else Nutrition reports a 219% increase in fiscal year 2021 revenues as sales boom click here
- Pure Gold Mining says its Red Lake gold mine generated $32M in revenue since the start of commercial production in August 2021 click here
- Bridgeline Digital says Optimizely partnership continues to drive revenue with another customer win in the B2B distribution sector click here
- Genprex announces opening of patient enrollment for its Acclaim-2 clinical trial click here
- FansUnite Entertainment says its American Affiliate subsidiary generates C$1.9M from ‘March Madness' basketball event click here
- Wishpond's subsidiary Brax enters into partnership with native ad agency ROI Marketplace click here
- MegumaGold drills thick, near-surface gold mineralization at Elmtree gold project click here
- AMPD Ventures says Departure Lounge subsidiary's holographic capture facility JV selected by Microsoft as exclusive licensee in Western Canada click here
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services looks to 2022 with project backlog of over $66M in Services Segment click here
- Outlook Therapeutics submits Biologics License Application to US FDA for its investigational therapy to treat wet age-related macular degeneration click here
- Kontrol Technologies reports record 2021 results after "watershed year" click here
- ESE Entertainment says its Frenzy division set to produce TV broadcast for Warka Planet of Gamers Cup click here
- Marvel Discovery says subsidiary New Marvel Energy to focus on small modular nuclear reactors for land and fuel click here
- Clean Air Metals releases new drill results from Escape deposit Steepledge extension at Thunder Bay North, which augur well for resource update click here
- Plurilock says Aurora Systems subsidiary wins US$1.5 million purchase order from the US Department of Defense click here
- Looking Glass Labs' House of Kibaa subsidiary to conduct first virtual land sale on April 16-17 click here
- Hapbee Technologies enters dealer partnership with Colorado-based Neurosculpting Institute click here
- VolitionRx makes ‘good progress' in key areas as it ends 2021 with over $20M in cash click here
- Ximen Mining marks further step in bid to bring the Kenville gold mine in BC back to life click here
- NorthWest Copper announces commencement of 2022 drill program with initial drilling at Kwanika off to an early start click here
- Victory Resources says first phase drilling at Smokey lithium property in Nevada now complete click here
- Talon Metals says it spent $38 million on the Tamarack nickel project in 2021 click here
- Kidoz attributes record revenue to growing demand for safe mobile advertising click here
