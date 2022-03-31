Radix to Present Port of Açu Digital Growth Masterplan Case Study at Port of the Future 2022

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering will present a case study about a Digital Growth Masterplan it developed for the Port of Açu (PdA) at the 3rd Annual Port of the Future Conference, April 5-7, 2022 in Houston, TX. Radix is a gold sponsor of the conference, which is being hosted by the University of Houston College of Technology, Port of the Future, and Energy Conference Network. Presenters will be Flávio Niemeyer Guimarães, Radix US' CEO; Doug Sinclair, Radix' Business Development Director; José Firmo, CEO of Port of Açu (attending virtually); and Margaret Kidd, Program Director, Supply Chain & Logistics Technology, University of Houston College of Technology. A video overview of the presentation can be found here: https://youtu.be/rxth7AxC7gw



About Port of Açu Masterplan

Developed by Prumo Logística, owned by EIG Global Energy Partners, Port of Açu is the only 100% private port-industry in Brazil and is already connected to the global businesses of the future.. Nowadays, it is the second largest port in Brazil when compared to public ports, with remarkable growth in just 8 years of operation. Açu is at the forefront of cutting-edge navigation, being the first port in Brazil to establish a Navy-approved VTS (Vessel Traffic Service Center). Going further, it has installed the PMIS (Port Management Information System), a digital solution capable of providing real-time nautical data and services, generating greater efficiency for customers, and has created the CORE (Center for Operations and Emergency Response) to act in an integrated and more agile in the management of all 130km² of area of ​​the complex, including the use of drones.

To support the port's exponential growth with efficiency, transparency, predictability, safety and environmental protection, Port of Açu will accelerate its digital and innovation journey, becoming a Smart Port. The Digital Masterplan will include the proposal to digitize the different stages of the logistical process and attract new business to the productive port.

The Master plan was developed by Radix in collaboration with HPC Hamburg Port Consulting, the Supply Chain & Logistics Technology Program - University of Houston, and UTC Overseas, Inc. The goal was to develop a 5–10-year vision for the technological platform of the Port and its ecosystem, focused on the optimization of operations, attraction of new businesses that are technologically aligned, and the establishment of a technological governance plan and systems architecture.

Commented Margaret Kidd, Program Director, Supply Chain & Logistics Technology, University of Houston: ""Beyond digitization, the ‘port of the future' plans for new industry cluster needs, looks to collaborative partnerships to drive innovation and growth, applies the value proposition of the ‘triple bottom line', understands the importance of filling the skills gap to not only prepare the ‘workforce of the future', but more saliently to attract knowledge intensive industries, such as high-tech," said Margaret Kidd.

Commented José Firmo, Chairman from the Port of Açu: "Açu is a reference for port innovation in Brazil, investing in technologies and acting as a platform for the sector. Large ports in the world, such as our partner Port of Antwerp use different and excellent port and maritime traffic management tools and Açu is using the same technology, integrated in the same environment. There is a worldwide demand for greater integration of port and navigation systems. This plan places Port of Açu on the same level as the main ports in the world. With this masterplan, we will leverage the port's digital integration and add value to logistics and port solutions, generating even more efficiency and competitiveness for our customers and partners."

Commented Flávio Niemeyer Guimarães, Radix' US CEO: "Radix brings extensive industry experience to the infrastructure and logistic sectors. Most importantly, we work hand-in-hand with our clients during the whole life cycle of their projects, taking on their challenges as our own."

About the Port of Açu

Developed by Prumo Logística, owned by EIG Global Energy Partners, Açu is the only 100% private port-industry in Brazil. In operation since 2014, it has become one of the largest and most important energy and infrastructure complexes in the country. In all, there are already 18 companies already installed. Planned for the next five years, the industrialization of Açu will be based on projects with lower carbon emissions and generation of clean energy to increase its sustainable energy matrices. ​Port of Açu was developed in partnership with Port of Antwerp International (a subsidiary of the Antwerp Port Authority), a pioneering port in scan and innovation, created to take part and invest in ports abroad and port-related projects in strategic regions such as Brazil.

More information at https://portodoacu.com.br/en/about-the-port/port-of-acu/

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately held, global engineering, software, and Industrial ET/OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix' North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices also in Atlanta GA. The global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices also in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 20 countries worldwide.

