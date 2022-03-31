Say Goodbye to Work Fource: Corporate Travel Software Leader Deem Is Driving Forward with Etta

Oakland, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile-first corporate travel management software provider, has announced the suspension of its legacy mobile corporate travel software, Work Fource, beginning April 1, 2022. All Deem customers are encouraged to download Deem's newest mobile app, Etta, for iOS and Android, which travelers can access using their existing credentials. Existing traveler profiles and preferences will be populated in Etta when travelers sign in.

"Etta has received such enthusiastic feedback, both for its robust booking and management capabilities and its intuitive and beautiful user experience," said Harper Lieblich, vice president of product at Deem. "The acknowledgements we receive from customers, users, and industry awards confirms that we're solving long-unaddressed problems for corporate travelers and businesses. And we continue to add features to Etta's innovative solutions that travelers and travel managers won't want to miss out on."

Launched in February, 2021, Etta business travel software is a powerful trip booking and management companion. Designed with a mobile-first philosophy, Etta offers a user-friendly experience and greater traveler-focused features, including the award-winning Travel SafetyCheck and accessibility attributes.

Etta's newest, first-of-its-kind feature for corporate travel software is the integration of Uber for Business, announced March 2 at Deem's 2022 Miles Ahead event. Once completed this summer, business travelers will be able to hail an Uber for Business ride directly in the Etta app, streamlining the booking experience and capturing important mobility data for companies. No other business travel software offers this ease of use or data in one trip-booking and management solution.

Other actions that were available in the Work Fource app—such as split ticketing and one-way or round-trip flight searches by multiple fare types—are still available and easily managed in Etta.

As of April 1, 2022, Work Fource mobile applications will no longer be supported and will be removed from the Apple and Google Play app stores. Deem recommends using the Etta mobile app with iOS version 14.0 or higher, or Android version 9.0 or higher, to ensure the full capabilities of Etta are enabled.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem's travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world's largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

