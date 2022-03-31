HireVue Launches AI Explainability Statement in HR Industry First

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An HR industry first, HireVue's AI Explainability Statement has been reviewed by the ICO and supported by Best Practice AI, together with Simmons & Simmons and Jacob Turner of Fountain Court Chambers. The statement provides information on how HireVue's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based assessments work, including why, when and how it uses this technology to help customers make better hiring decisions.

HireVue considers the ethical development of AI, candidate transparency and privacy to be core values of the business. HireVue's AI Explainability statement is the latest proactive step to ensure that its technology is at the forefront of emerging best practices in the use of HR hiring technologies. The Explainability Statement, together with previously commissioned independent audits, provides customers with meaningful information about the logic involved in HireVue's technology. Together they are the latest tools to help companies understand the processing of personal data.

The statement, which can be viewed here, offers a non-technical explanation of HireVue's AI to its customers, regulators and the wider public.

Simon Greenman, Partner at Best Practice AI and a Member of the World Economic Forum's Global AI Council, comments: "We are seeing an increasing number of organizations begin to prepare AI Explainability Statements, as they quickly become a vital means to build trust among the public and meet increasing regulatory requirements worldwide.

"The use of AI is rapidly becoming mainstream in the recruitment world, so HireVue's decision to be the first in the industry to publish how their software and algorithms work is something we're incredibly proud to be a part of. We believe that taking the lead with AI Explainability demonstrates a clear commitment to transparency and sustainable, trusted AI."

Lindsey Zuloaga, Chief Data Scientist at HireVue, comments: "Being at the forefront of defining the transparent and ethical use of AI and software is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create a level playing field for anyone seeking employment, reducing bias and providing organizations with a more diverse pool of talent. Deploying AI correctly and ethically, powers a significantly more consistent, less biased, more engaging screening process for recruiters and candidates alike. We believe there needs to be more transparency around its use in HR, this is why we've published our own AI Explainability statement, to best support our customers and educate the industry."

About HireVue

HireVue is the talent experience leader- accelerating the way organizations discover, engage, assess, and hire the best talent. Automating recruiter activities, HireVue connects companies and candidates anytime, anywhere. HireVue's text-enabled end-to-end talent experience platform includes video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 28 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements for over 800 pioneering customers around the globe.

About Best Practice AI Ltd

Best Practice AI is a London-based AI management consultancy that advises corporates, start-ups and investors on AI strategy, implementation, risk and governance. The firm is a member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and worked on the WEF's Empowering AI Leadership Board and C-suite Toolkits and AI Governance Frameworks. They are on the WEF's Global AI Council.and publishes the world's largest library of AI case studies and use cases at https://www.bestpractice.ai. With their partners they are the world's leading publishers of AI Explainability Statements.

About Simmons & Simmons

Simmons & Simmons is an international law firm with a dedicated AI Group and extensive data protection compliance experience. The firm has around 280 partners and 1600 staff working in Asia, Europe and the Middle East across 21 offices in 19 countries.They work across Asset Management & Investment Funds, Financial Institutions, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Telecoms, Media & Technology (TMT). For more information visit https://www.simmons-simmons.com

About Jacob Turner

Jacob Turner is a barrister at Fountain Court Chambers. He is the author of Robot Rules: Regulating Artificial Intelligence. He advises governments, regulators and businesses on AI regulation and data protection.

