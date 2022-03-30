Geomega to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

MONTREAL, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. ("Geomega" or the "Corporation") (TSX.V: GMA) GOMRF, a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining, and recycling of rare earths and other critical materials, today announced that Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31st, 2022.



DATE: March 31st, 2022

TIME: 1 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Geomega Highlights

The Corporation is developing the first of its kind rare earths recycling plant in Quebec that will be able to process at the start 1.5 tpd of end of life, scrap and manufacturing waste (swarf) and generate important revenues.

Geomega owns 100% the Montviel rare earths deposit located in Quebec that is fully accessible by road and is near hydroelectric power. The deposit is the largest 43-101 bastnaesite resource estimate in North America and is one of the most promising REE projects in the region. Geomega is developing an economically and environmentally robust hydrometallurgical flowsheet that will make Montviel a rare earths project that could operate profitably even at the lowest REE prices.

Innord Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Geomega, is developing a process for Bauxite Residues, a potentially valuable by-product that is being generated during refining of alumina. Innord works with an international industrial partner to extract rare earth elements, scandium, iron, aluminum and other critical and potentially valuable metals from this readily available material.

Geomega and Innord are continuously evaluating other primary and secondary feeds that could be a good fit with its environmentally friendly technology and is targeting to make these solutions available globally through licensing and royalty structures.

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Geomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. With a focus on renewable energies, vehicle electrification, automation and reduction in energy usage, rare earth magnets or neo-magnets (NdFeB) are at the center of all these technologies. Geomega's strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in these industries to recycle the magnets that power all those technologies.

As its technologies are demonstrated on larger scales, Geomega is committed to work with major partners to help extract value from mining feeds, tailings and other industrial residues which contain rare earths and other critical metals. Irrespective of the metal or the source, Geomega adopts a consistent approach to reduce the environmental impact and to contribute to lowering greenhouse gases emissions through recycling the major reagents in the process.

Geomega's core project is based around the ISR Technology (Innord's Separation of Rare Earths), a proprietary, low-cost, environmentally friendly way to tap into a C$1.5 billion global market to recycle magnet production waste and end of life magnets profitably and safely.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit, the largest 43-101 bastnaesite resource estimate in North America and holds over 16.8M shares, representing approximately 14% of the issued and outstanding shares, of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is exploring for copper projects in Quebec, Canada.

