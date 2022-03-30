Izumi World Appoints Former Xbox and Rarible Marketing Executive as CMO Ahead of Launch

Los Angeles, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Izumi World, a game in which players capture and train magical beasts called Izumis from live-tracked locations in the real world, announced today that Jamie Davies, former Marketing Executive for brands including for Gatorade, Samsung, Xbox and Rarible – will join its ranks as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The team behind Izumi World strives to solidify its position as the leading augmented reality (AR) game in both the play-to-earn (P2E) and traditional gaming spaces, with plans to launch an NFT collection in Q2 and game play in Q1, 2023.

NFT games are fast becoming a strong use-case for blockchain technology, as developers and creatives empower players to take ownership of their in-game items. Through new P2E models, players benefit from the value accrued within in-game economies, and in some cases, earn substantial money by playing. The massive success of P2E games like Axie Infinity, which generated more than $1.3B in revenue in 2021, point to a strengthening trend. In parallel, gamers and non-gamers alike are adopting AR technology. A recent study shows that approximately 35 percent of non-gamers have expressed an interest in AR gaming.

Izumi World will seamlessly integrate NFTs and AR technology with real world geo-location and P2E mechanics, to provide players with an engaging gaming experience that encourages them to get outside and socialize with others in the physical and digital worlds.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Grant and the rest of the Izumi World team to create an unforgettable gaming experience for players around the world," said new CMO Jamie Davies. "Izumi World has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry and I can't wait to launch this game for everyone to enjoy, play, and earn."

Prior to his appointment as Izumi World's new CMO, Jamie Davies spent over 20 years as Director of Marketing for Gatorade and Samsung as well as Head of Brand and Innovation Marketing at Verizon. Jamie also served as a Senior Advertising Manager at Xbox, leading the development of major campaigns for franchises including Halo, Gears of War, and Fable.

Most recently, Jamie has been leading all Rarible Protocol and Rarible DAO marketing initiatives. With more than two decades of experience spearheading marketing efforts for leading global technology, gaming, and NFT companies, Jamie has set his sights on propelling Izumi World into the spotlight, as well as into the hearts and minds of gamers worldwide.



"We're so excited to have Jamie on board as we get ready to launch Izumi World," said Grant Stanley, CEO of Izumi World. "His wealth of experience in marketing and advertising, especially in the gaming space, will be invaluable as we enter into this next phase of development and growth."

About Izumi World

Izumi World is the first P2E AR game where players capture and train magical beasts, known as Izumis, from live-tracked locations in the real world, that players can then use to fight other players within the game. Izumi World has developed an in-game economic structure that includes different types of NFTs, and two ERC-20 tokens for trading, lending, staking, and governance.

To enter Izumi World and learn more, visit: https://www.izumiworld.com and join the Izumi World Discord: http://discord.gg/izumiworld







