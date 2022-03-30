Culture Matters: Logical Design Solutions Brings Employee Engagement Insights to Health & Benefits Leadership Conference

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Mimi Brooks, founder and CEO of Logical Design Solutions (LDS), the visionary digital strategy and design consultancy known for its ability to propel experiences that transform business WHAT: Will present "Culture Matters: How Paramount Uses Tech to Reimagine Employee Engagement" at the Health & Benefits Leadership Conference. WHEN: The event will be held Tuesday, April 5 – Thursday, April 7, 2022. Brooks' session will take place on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. PT. WHERE: ARIA Resort & Casino 3730 S Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, Nev.

In today's new world of work, companies need to align HR policies, platforms and practices with their workforce – not the other way around. During the annual Health & Benefits Leadership Conference, Mimi Brooks, founder and CEO of LDS, will join Johan Eerenstein, Senior Vice President of Workforce Enablement for Paramount, to discuss how the media powerhouse experiments, innovates and incubates new employment strategies and ideas to anticipate the changing needs of its employees.

Brooks and Eerenstein will examine how Paramount is getting creative with digital technology to create innovative approaches to employee engagement, wellness and more to help strengthen the values and culture that contribute to the organization's overall success. Session attendees will learn about what digital workplace strategy involves and take away actionable insights to support employee engagement, worker enablement and employee wellness in their organizations.

"Culture Matters: How Paramount Uses Tech to Reimagine Employee Engagement" is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. PT. For conference information, including registration, visit https://www.benefitsconf.com.

Founded in 1990, Logical Design Solutions (LDS) is a digital strategy and design consultancy for the global enterprise. For over 30 years, LDS has helped market leaders realize their most important business and people strategies through technological innovation. Our work is focused on the win-win outcome – where business performance is elevated and where people feel valued, empowered and inspired in their work. Clients come to LDS because of our thought-leadership and expertise in organization transformation, our foundation in visionary experience strategy, and our commitment to shaping new human work in the age of digital. To learn more, visit lds.com.

