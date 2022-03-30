Collegium Announces Master Settlement Agreement Resolving Pending Opioid-Related Litigation

STOUGHTON, Mass., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. COLL today announced the execution of a Master Settlement Agreement resolving all 27 pending opioid-related lawsuits brought against the Company by cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States on March 18, 2022. The execution of this Master Settlement Agreement represents the implementation of a previously announced settlement framework with these parties in December 2021. As part of the Master Settlement Agreement, the Company paid $2.75 million to the plaintiffs and the cases will be dismissed, with prejudice, in the coming weeks. The Company entered into the Master Settlement Agreement to efficiently resolve this litigation without an admission of liability or wrongdoing.

"We are pleased at the resolution of Collegium's opioid-related litigation," said Shirley Kuhlmann, EVP, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer of Collegium. "This is an important step for our organization as we continue to build a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions."

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to the disposition of currently pending lawsuits, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from management's expectations and such forward-looking statements in this press release could be affected as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our business, reach our customers, and supply the market with our products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our products and any product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; the size of the markets for our products and product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products and product candidates; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement, opioid-related or other litigation that may be brought by or against us, including litigation with Purdue Pharma, L.P.; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our and BDSI's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations

adasalla@collegiumpharma.com