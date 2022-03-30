Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size 2022 | Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments | Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings, Latest Technology, and Industry Expansion Strategies Till 2027

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Polyacrylic Acid Market" Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Polyacrylic Acid industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Polyacrylic Acid market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Polyacrylic Acid market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Polyacrylic Acid market.

Scope of the Polyacrylic Acid Market Report:

Polyacrylic Acid (PAA; trade name Carbomer) is a synthetic high-molecular weight polymer of acrylic acid. They may behomopolymers of acrylic acid, orcrosslinked with anallyletherofpentaerythritol, allyl ether ofsucrose, or allyl ether ofpropylene.

Lubrizol, Tinci Materials, SNF Floerger, Evonik and Sumitomo Seika are the top 5 players of the Polyacrylic Acids market, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers and have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.



In 2018, the top 5 manufacturers have already occupied more than 50% of PAA market and are expected to remain in the leading position in the next few years.



Asia-Pacific was the largest sales market in 2018, with a proportion of 48%, and this region will continually enlarge in the next few years. Europe and North America ranked 2 and 3, which were also important.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Polyacrylic Acid Market

This report focuses on global and China Polyacrylic Acid market.

In 2020, the global Polyacrylic Acid market size was US$ 506.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 746.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.



The Major Players in the Polyacrylic Acid Market include: The research covers the current Polyacrylic Acid market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Newman Fine Chemical

Corel

DX Chemical

Ashland

Dow

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

In industrial applications, the water treatment industry has a major market share, with consumption exceeding 4,400 tons in 2018, accounting for 12.26% of the Polyacrylic Acid (PAA) market.

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Paints, Coatings and Inks

Others

The most proportion of Carbomer used is for personal care and cosmetics, and the proportion is about 50.75% in 2018. Followed by the pharmaceutical industry. In 2018, the proportion of PAA used in pharmaceutical was 27.47%

The Polyacrylic Acid Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polyacrylic Acid business, the date to enter into the Polyacrylic Acid market, Polyacrylic Acid product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Polyacrylic Acid?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Polyacrylic Acid? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Polyacrylic Acid Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Polyacrylic Acid market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Polyacrylic Acid Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Polyacrylic Acid market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Polyacrylic Acid Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Polyacrylic Acid market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Polyacrylic Acid Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18692464

