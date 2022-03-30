Water Softening Systems Market to Worth USD 3.95 Billion by (2021-2028) | Water Softening Systems Industry CAGR of 6.7%

Pune, India, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water softening systems market size was USD 2.37 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.51 billion in 2021 to USD 3.95 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Water Softening Systems Market, 2021-2028." The ability to cut down on extra detergents & soaps required for cleaning & laundry and extending the life of appliances upon extended usage will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, saving time, energy, and money while protecting property will boost the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic to Push Market Toward a Moderate Growth due to Increasing Residential Construction

The COVID-19 pandemic has not caused the sector of water softening systems to collapse during the intended forecast period. During the advent of the pandemic, the demand for these systems dropped due to supply chain disruptions, volatility in raw material pricing, imposed lockdowns, and a general halt in world trade. However, a combinative effort of the dominant players and various government bodies across the world is expected to push the market toward a revival. Additionally, rising residential infrastructure and lower mortgage rates will increase the footprint of the market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-softening-systems-market-106548

List of Key Players Present in the Water Softening Systems Market;

EcoWater Systems LLC (Minnesota, U.S.)

Culligan International Company (Illinois, U.S.)

Kinetico Incorporated (Ohio, U.S.)

Hydroflux (Sydney, Australia)

Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Wychwood Water Systems Ltd. (Witney, U.K.)

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd. (England, U.K.)

Pelican Water Systems (Florida, U.S.)

BWT AG (Mondsee ‎, Austria)‎

Marlo Incorporated (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Monarch Water Ltd. (Norfolk, U.K.)

Atlas Filtri (Llimena (PD), Italy)

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Feedwater Limited (England, U.K.)

Segments

Softener Type, Type, Operation, and Region are Studied

By softener type

salt-based ion exchange softener

salt-free water softener

Based on type

mono cylinder

twin cylinder

multi-cylinder

With respect to operation

electric

non-electric

By application

Residential

Commercial

industrial

In terms of geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-softening-systems-market-106548

Report Coverage

The report contains a comprehensive approach by curtailing critical aspects of the market such as leading companies, leading business practices, types, and prominent product applications. Additionally, the report also contains competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, current market trends, and highlights various drivers and restraints that are expected to affect the market.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Environmental Concerns & Rising Investments in R&D Activities to Augment Market Growth

Factors such as increasing expenditure toward R&D activities and the rising number of infrastructure projects will boost the water softening systems market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increased focus of key players toward developing technologically advanced products and increasing integration of demand-induced regeneration will proliferate the footprint of the market. Also, increasing demand from the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, food and beverage, and healthcare industries will push the boundaries of the market toward a new horizon.

However, low accessibility and utilization toward rural areas will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, strict environmental laws will limit the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

North America to Show Dominance due to Rapidly Growing Industrialization

North America will occupy the largest water softening systems market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of water-borne infections and rising demand for multifamily housing projects. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness about water filtration benefits and rising investments toward chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and automobile will trigger a higher growth rate for the market.

Asia Pacific will hold a considerable market share owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the consumption of unsafe beverages and an ongoing trend of health-related concerns. Also, increasing penetration in the commercial sector due to weak infrastructure conditions will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Product Innovation & Collaboration to Bolster Market Share

The dominant players in the market for water softening systems are expected to increase their existing market share by adopting strategic tactics such as product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and expanding manufacturing facilities. For example, in August 2021, BDT Capital Partners completed the acquisition of Culligan from Advent International and Centerbridge Partners. Other players are focused on increasing their existing portfolios to cater to their current consumer base. Additionally, leading players are focused on providing systems that are equipped with the latest generation of technology to maintain a competitive edge.

Industry Development

May 2021: Culligan International extended its participation toward National Drinking Water Month about raising awareness of its product portfolio and the effect of water quality on health and well-being.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/water-softening-systems-market-106548

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Water Softening Systems Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Water Softening Systems Market Share Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players ( Would be provided for 10 players only )

6.1. Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases ) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/water-softening-systems-market-106548

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Segment (Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, Other Chemicals}, Equipment {Biological, Filtration, Sludge Treatment, Disinfection, and Other Equipment}, Services), By Application (Municipal, & Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Water Quality Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (pH Testing, Conductivity Sensors, TOC Analyser, Dissolver-Oxygen Analyser, Others), By Application (Marine , Residential & Commercial , Lab Testing, Groundwater, Surface Water, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Water Clarifiers Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis, By Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, Ph Stabilizers), By Application (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com