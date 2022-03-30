Epilepsy Devices Market Size, Share, Growth [2022] | Key Players, Demand, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Factors, Recent Development & SWOT Analysis | Market Reports World

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The research report on Epilepsy Devices Market provides a top-to-bottom analysis of crucial aspects like growth drivers, major challenges and opportunities which will impact the industry trends over the forecast timeline. It precisely offers the necessary information, as well as advanced analysis, to assist in developing the best business strategy and determining the best path for maximum growth for the market's participants. It thoroughly explores the geographical landscape of the market, emphasizing on pivotal factors like sales accrued, revenue garnered, growth rate and prospects of the regional markets. Apart from this, the industry is also studied from the perspective of product terrain and application spectrum. In-depth information on revenue, sales volume predictions of each product type are presented.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Epilepsy Devices market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Product Overview:

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition that produces repeated unprovoked seizures, which are characterized by undetected episodes of uncontrollable movement involving either a portion or full body. The underlying cause of epilepsy, however, remains unclear. Epilepsy can be caused by strokes, trauma, brain tumors, infections, or birth defects in certain people. Because the condition is more common in children than in adults, general practitioners are more likely to see patients with epilepsy in their everyday practice. Depending on the symptoms of epilepsy, blood tests such as complete blood count, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography scanning (CT), and electroencephalograms (EEG) are used to diagnose the condition. The therapeutic gadgets provide novel treatment alternatives for epilepsy.

Market Highlights:

Epilepsy Devices market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.62% in 2030

The increasing incidence of epilepsy among the geriatric population, rising occurrences of brain injuries due to road accidents, a huge patient pool suffering from neurological diseases, and expanding research funding in epilepsy are all contributing to the global market's growth.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the major players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Epilepsy Devices Market Report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medpage Ltd. (Easylink UK)

Cerbomed GmbH (TVNS Technologies GmbH)

Liva Nova (Cyberonics)

Compumedics

Nihon Kohden

MC10

Empatica Inc

Medtronic Plc

Neuropace Inc

Epilepsy Devices Market: Segments:

Conventional devices segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Epilepsy Devices market is segmented by Product into Conventional devices and Wearable devices. Among these Conventional devices is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The extensive use of traditional EEG equipment in hospitals and clinics, the rising need for epilepsy monitoring in clinical trials, and the availability of payment for EEG treatments in developed nations all contribute to the segment's rise.

Hospitals & Clinics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Epilepsy Devices market is segmented by End-User into Hospitals & Clinics, Forensic and Pharmaceutical manufacturing. Among these, the Hospitals & Clinics category had the highest revenue share in 2020. EEG monitoring and emergency medical services are most commonly used in hospitals and clinics. The market is expected to provide profitable opportunities, particularly in developing nations.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Need for continuous monitoring to rise market growth

Continuous monitoring is required in severely ill epileptic patients to detect non-convulsive episodes (NCS). The cerebral cortical function is assessed by continuous monitoring. NCS is a condition that can affect children with encephalopathy. Adults' NCS outcomes change with time, possibly worsening their health. As a result, the demand for EEG systems rises as the requirement for continuous monitoring grows.

Increasing awareness:

The global epilepsy treatment devices market is anticipated to develop due to increased awareness and technical improvements in epilepsy treatment options.

Restraint:

Lack of healthcare facilities

The global epilepsy treatment devices market is projected to be hampered by a lack of healthcare facilities in low and middle-income countries, as well as a reluctance to accept epilepsy therapy.

Epilepsy Devices Market: Regions

Epilepsy Devices market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Epilepsy Devices market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. In the forecast period, the Epilepsy Devices market is expected to be dominated by North America. This is primarily due to the large number of businesses operating in the region, government regulations, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Epilepsy Devices market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data and forecast.

To understand the structure of Epilepsy Devices market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Epilepsy Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Epilepsy Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Epilepsy Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

