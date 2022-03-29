Functional ingredients Market Size to Surpass US$ 210.58 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional ingredients market is driven by various factors such as growing penetration of internet, rising adoption of the smartphones, rising penetration of the online delivery platforms, and rising demand for the conveniences associated with the food delivery. The rising disposable income, growing urban population, favorable government regulations, ease of doing business, and improved infrastructure that favors quick deliveries are the major factors that has augmented the growth of the global functional ingredients market.



The rising preferences for the online food delivery over dine-in in restaurants have forced the restaurants to go online. The rising number of cloud kitchens across the globe owing to the surging demand for the various international cuisines among the customers has fueled the growth of the market. The proliferation of digital technologies and increased awareness regarding the various food delivery platforms among the consumers has spurred the growth of the market.

Report Scope Details Market Size by 2029 USD 194.8 Billion CAGR 7.9% from 2022 to 2030 By Type Probiotics & Prebiotics

Proteins

Botanical Extracts

Vitamin

Minerals

Fatty Acids

Others By Nature Synthetic

Natral By Application Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others By Region North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights

Based on the type, the vitamin segment dominated the market, garnering a market share of around 23% in 2020. This is attributed to the rapid increase in awareness regarding the benefits of vitamin and problems associated with its deficiency among the consumers. Moreover, the rising adoption of functional food rich in vitamin E especially in the developing regions has significantly driven the growth of this segment.

Based on the source, the natural segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher profitability, ease of operations, and growing usage of plant based ingredients are the factors that favors the growth of the natural functional ingredients in the market.

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific garnered a market share of over 32% and dominated the global functional ingredients market in 2020. The presence of around 60% of the global population in the region has presented lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the rising government investments in the infrastructural developments, urbanization, electrification, and development of IT and telecommunications infrastructure has prominently contributed towards the growth of the Asia Pacific functional ingredients market. The rising disposable income, increased popularity of functional ingredients among the youth, improved access to the internet, growing number of online sales platforms are some of the major factors that drives the market growth. Moreover, the increased adoption of the online payment platforms and the various promotional offers and discounts offered by the online payment apps like Phonepe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and GooglePay has significantly fostered the growth of the functional ingredients market in this region. The rising employment levels and busy and hectic schedules of the consumers are driving the sale of the functional food & beverages owing to the conveniences associated with it which is leading to rise in demand for functional ingredients. All these factors has made the Asia Pacific region, the fastest-growing functional ingredients market too.

North America was the second-largest market in 2020. This is attributed to the increased adoption of the smartphones and the internet coupled with the increased demand for the convenient home delivery services across North America. The busy and hectic life schedules along with the increased disposable income of the consumers have fostered the growth of the functional ingredients market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience and functional food

The global demand for functional food is expanding at a robust pace. Functional food ingredients like minerals, amino acids, vitamins, antioxidants, prebiotics, plant extracts, hydrocolloids, and carotenoids are the pivotal ingredients of functional food. The health-conscious population is swiftly expanding in a rising market, which will drive the demand for the food fortification. In addition, the differences of nutritional consumption across regions contribute greatly to the seeming differences in the populations' health across the countries. Multiple factors such as growth of the middle class in arising husbandry, adding cases of habitual conditions and micronutrient scarcities, new government fortification programs, growing interest in health and heartiness, and growth of the world's aged population in regions similar as Europe, owing to COVID-19, is anticipated to drive the market of functional foods, which will further drive the demand for functional ingredients market in the process.

Restraints

Higher cost for functional food products due to the addition of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

The development and commerce aspects of functional food Ingredients are precious, complex, and uncertain. Factors behind the success of product development are consumer demand, technological conditions, and legislative, nonsupervisory background. Substantial investment is needed for the R&D of a strain to be used for the product of new functional Ingredients similar as probiotics. Probiotic strains and products are developed and produced in agreement with transnational food regulations. In addition, largely specialized and castrated outfit and processes are needed for the birth and manufacturing of colorful other functional constituents. As a result of the high cost of product, the price of the final product is also rises. Distribution and marketing further add to the product price. Although consumers are aware of the health benefits deduced from these precious functional food ingredients, their high prices restrict consumers from buying the product.

Opportunities

Relinquishment of new technologies in the functional food assiduity

The preface of new technologies similar as nanoencapsulation, encapsulation, andbio-encapsulation drives technological inventions in the functional Ingredients industry. Encapsulation technology aids in improving the taste of numerous products. For instance, omega-3 adipose acids are associated with bad odor. The taste and scent of these Ingredients are enhanced with the usage of encapsulation technology. The current advancements in liposome technology are being used in the manufacturing of several ingredients similar as probiotics and other functional food ingredients, offering multitudinous health benefits. Therefore, this has increased technological inventions for niche operations similar as gourmet food and infant.

Challenges

Complications related to the integration and contamination of functional food products

The knowledge of the consumers' towards the health effects of goods of certain Ingredients can disturb the specific functional food acceptance. The functional Ingredients which are common such as fiber, minerals, and vitamins are preferred over advanced and new products such as foods amended with prebiotics, probiotics, carotenoids, flavonoids, and conjugated linolenic acid. The researchers have to work in- depth to overcome all the challenges related to the selection and development of strain and affiliated product processes. The basic demand for probiotics is that products should contain sufficient figures of microorganisms up to the expiry date.

Some of the prominent players in the global Functional Ingredients Market include:

Danone

Hearthside food solutions llc

Mars, incorporated

Glanbia plc

Meiji co., ltd

Nestlé s.a

Sanitarium health food company

Raisio plc

Royal frieslandcampinan.v

The kraftheinz company

