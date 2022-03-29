Focus Graphite Inc. is pleased to participate in the VirtualInvestorConferences.com Live Webcast March 30th

KINGSTON, Ontario, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Graphite Inc. ((TSX.V:FMS, OTCQX:FCSMF) FKC, a junior mining company developing large-scale graphite deposits in Quebec, Canada, today announced that its Investor Relations consultant Kimberly Darlington will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 30th, 2022.



DATE: March 30th, 2022

TIME: 1:00PM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 1, 4, and 5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

March 15, 2022, Focus Graphite Starts Phase 1 Drilling at Southwest MOGC and West Limb Targets at Lac Tétépisca, Québec

February 17, 2022, Focus Graphite Reports Major Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Lac Tétépisca, Québec

December 20, 2021, Focus Graphite Announces Increase in Financing to $5.2M



About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite. Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. Focus is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

For more information about Focus Graphite and the Company's Lac Tétépisca and Lac Knife projects, please visit Focus's website at www.focusgraphite.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Kimberly Darlington,

Communications, Focus Graphite

kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean

Directrice Financière, Focus Graphite

jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

(613) 581-4040