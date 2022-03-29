UMH PROPERTIES, INC. OBTAINS SECOND-PARTY OPINION ON ITS SUSTAINABLE BOND FRAMEWORK

FREEHOLD, NJ, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. UMH announces that it has obtained a Second-Party Opinion on its March 2022 Sustainable Bond Framework from Sustainalytics.
Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Sustainable Bond Framework outlines UMH's commitment to affordable housing. UMH is proud of its capabilities of being a premier provider of quality housing, attainable to America's workforce without using traditional government subsidy programs."
UMH provides eleven states with housing affordable to those whom HUD defines as low-income earners in rural and metropolitan areas. Low-income earners make between 50-80% of their area median income. Using HUD's data on area median income in the localities where UMH's portfolio is situated, annualized rents are affordable (not more than 30% of gross income) to someone making 50-80% of the area median income. The company's lower than industry average interest rate for qualified home buyers has also been recognized as giving access to essential services for the target population of low-income earners.
In addition to the social contribution of providing affordable housing units and low-interest-rate financing on chattel loans, the company's water conservation and energy efficiency efforts outlined in the framework have also been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The success of submetering communities, swapping for LED lights, and retrofitting to smart thermostats has helped drastically improve the company's emissions usage.
UMH Sustainable Bond Framework follows the International Capital Markets Association's, 2021 Sustainable Bond Guidelines, 2021 Green Bond Principals, and 2021 Social Bond Principals.
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.
# # # #
Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.