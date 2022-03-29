Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") JWEL announced today that the Company has filed its management information circular ("Circular") and related materials (together with the Circular, the "Meeting Materials") for the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Jamieson Wellness to be held on May 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) virtually via live audio webcast at meetnow.global/MZ4D4RR (the "Meeting").
The Meeting Materials have been filed under Jamieson's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.jamiesonwellness.com.
The Meeting Materials are being mailed to Shareholders to provide information about the business to be conducted at the Meeting, detailed instructions about how to vote shares and how to attend and participate at the Meeting. The Company encourages Shareholders to review the Meeting Materials before voting their shares.
Similar to last year, to proactively address the public health impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and to comply with any applicable public health restrictions limiting indoor events that may be in effect at the time of the Meeting, the Meeting will be held in a virtual only format.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. The Company also offers a variety of natural health solutions through its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Contact
For questions or assistance with the completion and delivery of proxy materials, please contact Jamieson Wellness' proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
1.877.452.7184 toll-free in Canada
+1.416.304.0211 International
assistance@laurelhill.com
