argenx announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2022





March 29, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx SE ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that an annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. CEST on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands.



The shareholders and all other persons with meeting rights are invited to attend the annual general meeting of shareholders.

The formal notice of convocation (including information on attending the meeting in person or by proxy, requirements for notification and registration for the meeting and regarding the e-voting system) is available on the argenx website www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings and on www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Agenda

The full agenda for the meeting as well as all ancillary documents relevant for the meeting are available via the argenx website and are also available for inspection at the argenx offices. A free copy thereof may also be obtained by e-mailing annualmeeting@argenx.com.

In addition to recurrent items on the agenda, such as the discussion and adoption of the 2021 Annual Accounts, an advisory vote on the company's 2021 remuneration report, the discharge of the directors for their duties performed in 2021 and the authorization of the Board of Directors to issue shares and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights in relation thereto, the following items, amongst others, are proposed:

Re-appointment of Tim van Hauwermeiren as executive director to the Board of Directors;

Re-appointment of Peter K.M. Verhaeghe, James Michael Daly and Werner Lanthaler as non-executive directors to the Board of Directors;

Amendment of the articles of association to align with current Dutch law and practice and to grant a proxy to each of the directors of argenx and employees of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Amsterdam office to execute the deed of amendment of the articles of association; and

Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. for the 2022 financial year.

argenx would like to encourage shareholders to use the voting by (electronic) proxy option as referred to in the convocation. The Company will provide a live audio-webcast of the general meeting to enable as many shareholders as possible to attend.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

