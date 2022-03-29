Progress Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue and Earnings Per Share Exceed Guidance Ranges

Full Year Guidance Increased for Revenue and Earnings Per Share

BEDFORD, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress PRGS, the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenue of $144.9 million increased 19% year-over-year on an actual currency basis, and 21% on a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP revenue of $147.5 million increased 12% on an actual currency basis, and 14% on a constant currency basis.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $479 million increased 12% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin was 20% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 40%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.46 compared to $0.42 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 10%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.97 compared to $0.95 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 2%.

"We are extremely pleased with our strong first quarter results which built on the momentum from last year," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. "Customer demand and our execution remained solid, the integration of Kemp is on track and going very well, and the M&A deal pipeline remains robust. Although our financial exposure to Russia and Belarus is immaterial, we are nonetheless horrified by the geopolitical events and saddened by the humanitarian tragedy in Ukraine. Our hearts are with all of those in the region."

Additional financial highlights included(1):

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 %

Change February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 %

Change Revenue $ 144,922 $ 121,280 19 % $ 147,505 $ 131,784 12 % Income from operations $ 29,432 $ 27,416 7 % $ 58,732 $ 56,657 4 % Operating margin 20 % 23 % (300) bps 40 % 43 % (300) bps Net income $ 20,454 $ 18,961 8 % $ 43,560 $ 42,504 2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 10 % $ 0.97 $ 0.95 2 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 44,093 $ 44,688 (1 )% $ 44,681 $ 46,515 (4 )%

(1)See Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Other fiscal first quarter 2022 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $173.3 million at the end of the quarter.

DSO was 52 days compared to 53 days in the fiscal first quarter of 2021 and 60 days in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.

On March 23, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock that will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.



Anthony Folger, CFO, said: "We delivered strong financial results across the board in the first quarter, a continuation of the trend that we saw for much of fiscal year 2021. The integration of Kemp is tracking to plan and Kemp's first full quarter with Progress contributed in line with our expectations and helped sustain the momentum of our total growth strategy."

2022 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 and the fiscal second quarter ending May 31, 2022:

Updated FY 2022 Guidance

(March 29, 2022) Prior FY 2022 Guidance

(January 18, 2022) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $601 - $609 $609 - $617 $597 - $607 $605 - $615 Diluted earnings per share $2.16 - $2.23 $4.01 - $4.09 $1.93 - $2.03 $3.95 - $4.05 Operating margin 23% 39% - 40% 21% 39% Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $188 - $193 $185 - $190 $188 - $193 $185 - $190 Effective tax rate 21% 20% - 21% 20% - 21% 20% - 21%





Q2 2022 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $143 - $146 $145 - $148 Diluted earnings per share $0.62 - $0.64 $0.94 - $0.96

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2022 business outlook compared to 2021 exchange rates is approximately $9.2 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.03 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q2 2022 business outlook compared to 2021 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $2.8 million. The expected negative impact on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q2 2022 earnings per share is $0.01. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company's GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company's non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "anticipate" and "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (9) Delay or failure to realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Kemp acquisition could negatively impact our future results of operations and financial condition; (10) The continuing impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress PRGS helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 % Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 42,750 $ 33,317 28 % Maintenance and services 102,172 87,963 16 % Total revenue 144,922 121,280 19 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 2,609 1,151 127 % Cost of maintenance and services 15,145 13,319 14 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,458 3,521 55 % Total costs of revenue 23,212 17,991 29 % Gross profit 121,710 103,289 18 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 33,469 29,469 14 % Product development 28,673 24,548 17 % General and administrative 16,991 13,424 27 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,722 6,879 70 % Restructuring expenses 511 1,157 (56 )% Acquisition-related expenses 912 396 130 % Total operating expenses 92,278 75,873 22 % Income from operations 29,432 27,416 7 % Other expense, net (3,480 ) (2,652 ) (31 )% Income before income taxes 25,952 24,764 5 % Provision for income taxes 5,498 5,803 (5 )% Net income $ 20,454 $ 18,961 8 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.43 9 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.42 10 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,981 44,108 — % Diluted 44,708 44,652 — % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 — %





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 411 $ 392 5 % Sales and marketing 1,402 1,503 (7 )% Product development 2,222 1,919 16 % General and administrative 4,079 2,970 37 % Total $ 8,114 $ 6,784 20 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) February 28, 2022 November 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 173,322 $ 157,373 Accounts receivable, net 86,601 99,815 Unbilled receivables and contract assets 27,043 25,816 Other current assets 40,401 39,549 Assets held for sale 15,255 15,255 Total current assets 342,622 337,808 Property and equipment, net 13,933 14,345 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 944,326 958,337 Right-of-use lease assets 23,604 25,253 Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets 16,233 17,464 Other assets 12,398 10,330 Total assets $ 1,353,116 $ 1,363,537 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 59,650 $ 84,215 Current portion of long-term debt, net 6,234 25,767 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,075 7,926 Short-term deferred revenue 209,771 205,021 Total current liabilities 283,730 322,929 Long-term debt, net 263,896 239,992 Convertible senior notes, net 351,038 294,535 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,230 23,130 Long-term deferred revenue 51,771 47,359 Other long-term liabilities 13,128 23,103 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 303,678 354,676 Retained earnings 64,645 57,813 Total shareholders' equity 368,323 412,489 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,353,116 $ 1,363,537

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands) February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,454 $ 18,961 Depreciation and amortization 19,218 11,862 Stock-based compensation 8,114 6,784 Other non-cash adjustments 4,442 2,415 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,135 ) 4,666 Net cash flows from operating activities 44,093 44,688 Capital expenditures (831 ) (1,166 ) Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases (20,906 ) (11,515 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (7,784 ) (7,854 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs 5,517 — Payments of principal on long-term debt (1,719 ) (18,763 ) Other (2,421 ) 2,986 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 15,949 8,376 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 157,373 105,995 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 173,322 $ 114,371

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 144,922 $ 121,280 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 2,583 10,504 Non-GAAP revenue $ 147,505 100 % $ 131,784 100 % 12% Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 29,432 20 % $ 27,416 23 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 17,180 12 % 10,400 8 % Restructuring expenses and other 511 — % 1,157 1 % Stock-based compensation 8,114 6 % 6,784 3 % Acquisition-related revenue(1)and expenses 3,495 2 % 10,900 8 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 58,732 40 % $ 56,657 43 % 4% Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 20,454 14 % $ 18,961 16 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 17,180 12 % 10,400 8 % Restructuring expenses and other 511 — % 1,157 1 % Stock-based compensation 8,114 6 % 6,784 3 % Acquisition-related revenue(1)and expenses 3,495 2 % 10,900 8 % Provision for income taxes (6,194 ) (4 )% (5,698 ) (4 )% Non-GAAP net income $ 43,560 30 % $ 42,504 32 % 2% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.38 0.23 Restructuring expenses and other 0.01 0.03 Stock-based compensation 0.18 0.16 Acquisition-related revenue(1)and expenses 0.08 0.24 Provision for income taxes (0.14 ) (0.13 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.95 2% Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,708 44,652 —% (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 44,093 $ 44,688 (1)% Purchases of property and equipment (831 ) (1,166 ) (29)% Free cash flow 43,262 43,522 (1)% Add back: restructuring payments 1,419 2,993 (53)% Adjusted free cash flow $ 44,681 $ 46,515 (4)%

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2022 Updated Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021 November 30, 2022 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 531.3 $ 600.5 13 % $ 608.5 15 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 26.0 8.5 (67 )% 8.5 (67 )% Non-GAAP revenue $ 557.3 $ 609.0 9 % $ 617.0 11 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.





Fiscal Year 2022 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending

November 30, 2022 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 137.0 $ 141.2 GAAP operating margins 23 % 23 % Acquisition-related revenue 8.5 8.5 Acquisition-related expense 1.6 1.6 Restructuring expense 0.9 0.9 Stock-based compensation 33.5 33.5 Amortization of acquired intangibles 69.3 69.3 Gain on sale of assets held for sale (10.7 ) (10.7 ) Total adjustments(2) 103.1 103.1 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 240.1 $ 244.3 Non-GAAP operating margin 39 % 40 % (2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Kemp and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.





Fiscal Year 2022 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending

November 30, 2022 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 96.0 $ 99.3 Adjustments (from previous table) 103.1 103.1 Income tax adjustment(3) (20.8 ) (20.3 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 178.3 $ 182.1 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 2.23 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.01 $ 4.09 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44.5 44.5 (3)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and 20% for High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 240.1 $ 244.3 Other (expense) income (15.5 ) (15.5 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 224.6 228.8 Non-GAAP net income 178.3 182.1 Tax provision $ 46.3 $ 46.7 Non-GAAP tax rate 21 % 20 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending

November 30, 2022 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 188 $ 193 Purchases of property and equipment (6 ) (6 ) Add back: restructuring payments 3 3 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 185 $ 190

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q2 2022 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Q2 2022 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending May 31, 2021 May 31, 2022 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 122.5 $ 142.9 17 % $ 145.9 19 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 6.7 2.1 (69 )% 2.1 (69 )% Non-GAAP revenue $ 129.2 $ 145.0 12 % $ 148.0 15 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.



