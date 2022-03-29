Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend for the First Quarter 2022

EXTON, Pa., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") OFLX today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on April 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 11, 2022. Kevin R. Hoben, the Company's chairman stated that: "The commitment of Omega Flex, Inc. to its shareholders is reflected in part by the payment of this regular quarterly dividend. As the Company continues to emerge from this challenging time for the country and the economy, this dividend is the best indication of our belief in the Company's ability to weather this storm." In determining the amount of future regular quarterly dividends, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.



