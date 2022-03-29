Tricida Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Webcast Today at 4:30 pm Eastern Time



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. TCDA announced today financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and provided an update on key initiatives.

Business Update

Tricida continued to execute on the conduct of the VALOR-CKD renal outcomes clinical trial. Enrollment of patients in the VALOR-CKD trial was completed at the end of 2021 with 1,480 subjects randomized. As of March 28, 2022, randomized subjects had an average treatment duration of approximately 24 months, and the trial had accrued 217 subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events, defined as renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or greater than or equal to 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).



Upcoming Milestone

Tricida previously reported that based on its financial runway it intends to stop the VALOR-CKD trial early for administrative reasons in the second quarter of 2022, with continued accrual of primary endpoint events into the third quarter of 2022. The reporting of top-line results from the VALOR-CKD trial is anticipated to occur early in the fourth quarter of 2022, which would allow for approximately six months of financial runway following the announcement.



"Against the backdrop of a pandemic and a war, we have managed to remain on track with our projections for primary endpoint events in the VALOR-CKD trial," said Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida's Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are very encouraged by our progress and continue to believe that the VALOR-CKD trial will provide interpretable data to evaluate how treatment with veverimer impacts slowing of CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD."

Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Research and development expense was $36.8 million and $27.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $115.4 million and $148.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in research and development expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year was primarily due to increased activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program related to manufacturing process optimization and the manufacturing of drug substance. The decrease in research and development expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year was primarily due to decreased activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program related to manufacturing process optimization and the manufacturing of drug substance and lower personnel costs.

General and administrative expense was $9.1 million and $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $37.6 million and $103.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in general and administrative expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year was primarily due to restructuring costs, including one-time termination severance payments and contract termination costs, incurred in the prior year and decreased administrative activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program, including pre-commercialization and medical affairs. The decrease in general and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year was primarily due to decreased administrative activities in connection with our veverimer clinical development program, including pre-commercialization, medical affairs and personnel costs and restructuring costs, including one-time termination severance payments and contract termination costs, incurred in the prior year.

Net loss was $50.0 million (non-GAAP net loss of $41.1 million) and $54.8 million (non-GAAP net loss of $37.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $176.6 million (non-GAAP net loss of $134.7 million) and $264.8 million (non-GAAP net loss of $214.4 million) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.92 and $1.09 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $3.44 and $5.29 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $150.6 million.

Financial Guidance

Tricida currently has the financial resources to fund its planned operations into early in the second quarter of 2023, which is anticipated to be approximately six months from the announcement of its top-line results for the VALOR-CKD trial.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately 4.3 million patients with CKD in the United States. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words such as "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements under the heading "Upcoming Milestone" and other statements, including the Company's plans and expectations for the VALOR-CKD trial, including early termination of the trial, event accrual rates for the trial and the estimated timing for receipt of top-line data, and its expectations regarding financial runway. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's plans and expectations with regard to its interactions with the FDA, including the potential resubmission of an NDA for veverimer; the timing of the FDA's approval of veverimer, if at all; the Company's plans and expectations for its VALOR-CKD trial and future clinical and product development milestones; the Company's contractual and financial obligations to our key suppliers and vendors; the Company's financial projections and cost estimates; risks associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine; and risks associated with the Company's business prospects, financial results and business operations.

These and other factors that may affect the Company's future business prospects, results and operations are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K and the subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

(Financial Tables to Follow)

Tricida, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,113 $ 137,857 Short-term investments 119,419 171,670 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,004 4,488 Total current assets 145,536 314,015 Long-term investments 10,043 22,757 Property and equipment, net 769 1,112 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,158 13,801 Total assets $ 168,506 $ 351,685 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,023 $ 3,508 Current operating lease liabilities 2,736 2,079 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,721 28,671 Total current liabilities 29,480 34,258 Term Loan, net — 76,638 Convertible Senior Notes, net 127,512 118,670 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,296 13,046 Other long-term liabilities — 202 Total liabilities 168,288 242,814 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 55 50 Additional paid-in capital 810,618 742,555 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (91 ) 64 Accumulated deficit (810,364 ) (633,798 ) Total stockholders' equity 218 108,871 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 168,506 $ 351,685

Tricida, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 36,773 $ 27,283 $ 115,364 $ 148,417 General and administrative 9,093 21,766 37,590 102,983 Total operating expenses 45,866 49,049 152,954 251,400 Loss from operations (45,866 ) (49,049 ) (152,954 ) (251,400 ) Other income (expense), net (41 ) 621 114 5,016 Interest expense (4,069 ) (6,364 ) (17,602 ) (18,407 ) Loss on early extinguishment of Term Loan — — (6,124 ) — Loss before income taxes (49,976 ) (54,792 ) (176,566 ) (264,791 ) Income tax benefit (expense) — (50 ) — — Net loss (49,976 ) (54,842 ) (176,566 ) (264,791 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments, net of tax (14 ) (368 ) (155 ) (129 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (49,990 ) $ (55,210 ) $ (176,721 ) $ (264,920 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.92 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (3.44 ) $ (5.29 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 54,112,250 50,186,615 51,280,697 50,027,735

Tricida, Inc.

GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

A reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP net loss, as reported $ (49,976 ) $ (54,842 ) $ (176,566 ) $ (264,791 ) Adjustments: Non-cash operating lease costs (24 ) 248 550 845 Accretion of Term Loan and Convertible Senior Notes 2,318 3,012 9,365 8,258 Loss on early extinguishment of Term Loan — — 6,124 — Stock-based compensation 6,582 3,190 25,882 28,298 Changes in compound derivative liability — (76 ) (202 ) (775 ) Restructuring costs (1 ) 11,089 106 13,749 Total adjustments 8,875 17,463 41,825 50,375 Non-GAAP net loss $ (41,101 ) $ (37,379 ) $ (134,741 ) $ (214,416 )

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement our financial statements presented on a GAAP basis by providing additional measures which may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides our investors with additional information that reflects the amounts and financial basis upon which our management assesses and operates our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for reported, or GAAP, net loss and diluted earnings per share, and are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance performed in conformity with GAAP.

"Non-GAAP net loss" is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represents GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude (1) non-cash operating lease costs, (2) accretion of Term Loan and Convertible Senior Notes, (3) loss on early extinguishment of Term Loan, (4) stock-based compensation, (5) changes in fair value of compound derivative liability and (6) restructuring costs, in reconciling of our GAAP to Non-GAAP net loss. Non-GAAP financial measures used by Tricida may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

