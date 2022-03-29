QQQ
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Full Year 2021 Results

by Globe Newswire
March 29, 2022 4:05 PM | 17 min read

TUCSON, Ariz., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

  • HTG Transcriptome Panel ("HTP") revenue continued to increase in the fourth quarter of 2021, ending the year as the top selling assay at approximately 16% of total revenue, just 5 months after commercial sales availability.

  • Announced the expansion of its therapeutics team with the addition of several highly experienced professionals, led by Stephen Barat, Ph.D., a drug development veteran who most recently served with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen).

  • Expanded its HTG Therapeutics business unit's Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Jerald Radich, M.D., a pioneer in the fields of leukemia research and molecular genetics, and Robert Spitale, Ph.D., Associate Director and Associate Dean of Research in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Services at the University of California, Irvine.

  • Added extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience and therapeutic depth to its Board of Directors with the addition of Christopher Kiritsy, formerly of KOS Pharmaceuticals.

  • Completed a private placement of its securities for gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $8.9 million, compared with $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Product and product-related services revenue increased by 13% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $8.9 million, compared with $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $1.4 million of revenue recognized from the sale of HTP assays and sample processing services. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $0.7 million of collaborative development services revenue.

Net loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $17.1 million, compared with $20.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net loss per share was $(2.47) for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $(4.51) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale securities totaled $21.9 million as of December 31, 2021, with current liabilities of approximately $9.9 million and non-current liabilities of $10.1 million.

Conference Call and Webcast:

HTG will host a conference call for the investment community today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:Thursday, March 29, 2022
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free:(855) 327-6837
International:(631) 891-4304
Conference ID:10018508
Webcast:https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pSgvu2PM

About HTG:
HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG's proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com


HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Operations 
  
       
 Years Ended December 31, 
 2021 2020 
Revenue:      
Product and product-related services$8,906,828 $7,890,854 
Collaborative development services   658,010 
Total revenue 8,906,828  8,548,864 
       
Operating expenses:      
Cost of product and product-related services revenue 4,094,980  3,991,532 
Selling, general and administrative 16,546,740  18,063,064 
Research and development 6,088,934  6,079,907 
Total operating expenses 26,730,654  28,134,503 
Operating loss (17,823,826) (19,585,639)
Other expense, net (1,034,661) (747,770)
Gain on forgiveness of PPP Loan 1,735,792   
Loss on extinguishment of MidCap Credit Facility and QNAH Convertible Note   (522,394)
Net loss before income taxes (17,122,695) (20,855,803)
Provision for income taxes (22,475) (14,415)
Net loss$(17,145,170)$(20,870,218)
       
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(2.47)$(4.51)
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 6,936,131  4,627,918 
       
  


HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
  
       
 December 31, 
 2021 2020 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents$9,599,950 $22,397,812 
Short-term investments available-for-sale, at fair value 12,343,456  6,298,075 
Accounts receivable, net 2,092,466  1,588,767 
Inventory, net 1,987,753  1,492,126 
Prepaid expenses and other 1,163,339  1,094,273 
Total current assets 27,186,964  32,871,053 
       
Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,345,361  1,009,097 
Property and equipment, net 1,118,886  1,227,402 
Other non-current assets 809,476  90,356 
Total assets$30,460,687 $35,197,908 
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable$1,649,440 $1,348,762 
Accrued liabilities 2,022,569  1,459,878 
Contract liabilities - current 124,941  185,083 
NuvoGen obligation - current 548,301  512,729 
Short-term debt 5,167,586  3,022,139 
Operating lease liabilities - current 413,865  685,220 
Other current liabilities 16,808  22,563 
Total current liabilities 9,943,510  7,236,374 
NuvoGen obligation - non-current, net of discount 3,900,880  4,479,396 
Long-term debt, net 5,178,629  8,568,308 
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 949,461  368,682 
Other non-current liabilities 88,383  60,488 
Total liabilities 20,060,863  20,713,248 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Total stockholders' equity 10,399,824  14,484,660 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$30,460,687 $35,197,908 
       

Primary Logo

