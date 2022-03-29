HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Full Year 2021 Results

TUCSON, Ariz., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Recent Business Highlights

HTG Transcriptome Panel ("HTP") revenue continued to increase in the fourth quarter of 2021, ending the year as the top selling assay at approximately 16% of total revenue, just 5 months after commercial sales availability.





Announced the expansion of its therapeutics team with the addition of several highly experienced professionals, led by Stephen Barat, Ph.D., a drug development veteran who most recently served with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen).





Expanded its HTG Therapeutics business unit's Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Jerald Radich, M.D., a pioneer in the fields of leukemia research and molecular genetics, and Robert Spitale, Ph.D., Associate Director and Associate Dean of Research in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Services at the University of California, Irvine.





Added extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience and therapeutic depth to its Board of Directors with the addition of Christopher Kiritsy, formerly of KOS Pharmaceuticals.





Completed a private placement of its securities for gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million.



Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $8.9 million, compared with $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Product and product-related services revenue increased by 13% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $8.9 million, compared with $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $1.4 million of revenue recognized from the sale of HTP assays and sample processing services. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $0.7 million of collaborative development services revenue.

Net loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $17.1 million, compared with $20.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net loss per share was $(2.47) for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $(4.51) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale securities totaled $21.9 million as of December 31, 2021, with current liabilities of approximately $9.9 million and non-current liabilities of $10.1 million.



About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG's proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product and product-related services $ 8,906,828 $ 7,890,854 Collaborative development services — 658,010 Total revenue 8,906,828 8,548,864 Operating expenses: Cost of product and product-related services revenue 4,094,980 3,991,532 Selling, general and administrative 16,546,740 18,063,064 Research and development 6,088,934 6,079,907 Total operating expenses 26,730,654 28,134,503 Operating loss (17,823,826 ) (19,585,639 ) Other expense, net (1,034,661 ) (747,770 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP Loan 1,735,792 — Loss on extinguishment of MidCap Credit Facility and QNAH Convertible Note — (522,394 ) Net loss before income taxes (17,122,695 ) (20,855,803 ) Provision for income taxes (22,475 ) (14,415 ) Net loss $ (17,145,170 ) $ (20,870,218 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.47 ) $ (4.51 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 6,936,131 4,627,918



