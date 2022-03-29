Clarus Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Clarus") CRXT, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after the market closes.



Clarus will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (844) 249-2007 for domestic callers and (224) 619-3902 for international callers. The conference ID number is 5454819. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible through the Investors section of Clarus Therapeutics' website at Investors.ClarusTherapeutics.com.

About Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with expertise in developing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women – including potential therapies for orphan indications. Clarus Therapeutics' first commercial product is JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate). For more information, visit www.clarustherapeutics.com and www.jatenzo.com. Follow us on Twitter (@Clarus_Thera) and LinkedIn (Clarus Therapeutics).

Clarus Investor Relations Contact:

Kara Stancell

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

kstancell@clarustherapeutics.com

(847) 562-4300 x 206