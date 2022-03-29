Nanophase Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call Details

Romeoville, Ill., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation NANX, a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with an investor conference call to follow next Tuesday, to accommodate internal scheduling requirements.
Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call
Nanophase will host its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 conference call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and provide a business and financial update. On the call will be Jess Jankowski, the Company's President & CEO joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. The dial-in number for U.S. callers is 877-312-8776 and for international callers is 408-774-4007. The conference ID is 5876130. Please dial in to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.
The call may also be accessed through the company's website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the link in the conference call announcement release.
About Nanophase
Nanophase Technologies Corporation NANX, www.nanohpase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.
COMPANY CONTACT: Investor Relations 630-771-6736
