ClearPoint Neuro to Present at the B. Riley Securities Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies Mini Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT (the "Company"), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, announced today that its management will present at the B. Riley Securities Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies Mini Conference on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
About ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro's mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company's current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in approximately 60 active sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with approximately 40 biologics/pharmaceutical companies and academic centers, providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 5,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.
ClearPoint Neuro Contact:
Danilo D'Alessandro, Chief Financial Officer
1-888-287-9109
info@clearpointneuro.com
Caroline Corner, Investor Relations
ir@clearpointneuro.com
