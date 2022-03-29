Dyadic Reports 2021 Year End Results and Recent Company Progress

New research, license and collaboration agreement with Janssen for the development and manufacture of therapeutic proteins

Received NIIMBL coronavirus grant of $690,000 under the White House's American Rescue Plan

New license agreement with Phibro Animal Health to develop and commercialize certain animal health vaccines

Expecting to advance proprietary DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate towards first-in-human clinical trial

Executive leadership team enhanced with the appointment of Joseph Hazelton as Chief Business Officer

Manuscripts published in three highly regarded vaccine scientific journals

Peer reviewed manuscript demonstrating safety and persistence of C1-cell produced DYAI-100 vaccine candidate is awaiting publication in "Toxicologic Pathology"

Research and development revenue increased 50.0% to $2.4 million in 2021

Cash and investment grade securities of $20.4 million at year-end 2021

Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The C1-cell protein production platform has the potential to address the ongoing need to affordably and rapidly produce vast amounts of vaccines in response to emerging infectious disease threats. We are very encouraged by the growing industry interest and broad commercial possibilities of leveraging our C1-cell protein production platform and our other technologies for use in manufacturing a growing number of vaccines, antibodies, therapeutic proteins and other biologic products. Dyadic continues to develop both strategically and operationally, enhancing our business development and scientific capabilities enabling us to focus our 2022 operating plan on human and animal health, while leveraging other biomolecule market opportunities. As such, we believe that Dyadic has the potential to reshape the current landscape of biomanufacturing. In the meantime, we are pivoting from successfully demonstrating the safety of C1-cells in the production of antigens that are safe, effective, and protective in animals to demonstrating positive human safety data for C1-cell produced proteins with the anticipated initiation of the DYAI-100 Phase 1 clinical trial."

Recent Company Progress

Human Health

Research, License and Collaboration Agreement with Janssen – Dyadic entered into a research, license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (''Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The agreement provides for an up-front payment of $500,000 for non-exclusive rights to utilize the C1-cell protein production platform for a limited number of Janssen's therapeutic protein candidates. This is a fully funded collaboration which has the potential for Dyadic to receive multiple milestone and commercial payments of seven and nine figures, respectively, per protein.

– Dyadic entered into a research, license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (''Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The agreement provides for an up-front payment of $500,000 for non-exclusive rights to utilize the C1-cell protein production platform for a limited number of Janssen's therapeutic protein candidates. This is a fully funded collaboration which has the potential for Dyadic to receive multiple milestone and commercial payments of seven and nine figures, respectively, per protein. NIIMBL Coronavirus Grant – Dyadic received 1 of 32 project grants awarded by the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals ("NIIMBL") funded through the White House's American Rescue Plan ("ARP"). Under the NIIMBL grant, the Company will receive up to $690,000 in funding to engineer the Company's proprietary and patented C1-cell thermophilic fungal (Thermothelomyces heterothallica) protein production platform to produce two different antibodies, one of which is a COVID-19 antibody.

– Dyadic received 1 of 32 project grants awarded by the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals ("NIIMBL") funded through the White House's American Rescue Plan ("ARP"). Under the NIIMBL grant, the Company will receive up to $690,000 in funding to engineer the Company's proprietary and patented C1-cell thermophilic fungal (Thermothelomyces heterothallica) protein production platform to produce two different antibodies, one of which is a COVID-19 antibody. C1 COVID-19 vaccine collaborations South Africa, Rubic Consortium – a collaboration to develop end-to-end solutions for vaccine discovery, development, and manufacture for the African market. Tech transfer of C1-cell protein production platform was completed. Rubic has begun engineering and growing C1-cells to prepare for the development of affordable vaccines and drugs for the African continent. Preparations are ongoing for potential clinical trial application (CTA) submission to South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA) of C1 produced DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. India, Syngene – is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The initial collaboration was to explore the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and for Syngene to further evaluate the potential of developing a differentiated biomanufacturing platform for vaccines, antibodies and other therapeutic proteins based on the C1-cell protein production platform. Collaboration with Syngene continues to progress. Sorrento Therapeutics – Due to a disagreement between the parties concerning the timing, and terms and conditions, for the entry into a definitive license agreement, both parties mutually agreed not to proceed. Epygen – In 2020, the Company entered into a non-exclusive technology usage agreement with Epygen Biotech of India, who plans to conduct clinical trials in India using Dyadic's C1-cell protein production platform to produce their COVID-19 vaccine. Epygen recently procured the approval for funding from the government of India to move towards vaccine production technology across early-stage Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials. In order for Epygen to receive the government funding, it must contribute approximately 25% of the total funding from other sources.



University of Oslo – During 2021, Dyadic expanded its influenza vaccine collaboration with the University of Oslo. Mice vaccinated with C1 antigen combined with an adjuvant (AS03) challenged with a lethal dose of the homologous influenza A/H1N1 showed no clinical signs, no body weight loss, and were fully protected. Other mice trials are ongoing and scheduled with C1 produced antigens for influenza and SARS-CoV-2.

– During 2021, Dyadic expanded its influenza vaccine collaboration with the University of Oslo. Toxicology Study - Dyadic completed a successful toxicology study of its DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. A manuscript of the results showing safety and persistence was peer reviewed and is awaiting publication in the scientific journal "Toxicologic Pathology".

- Dyadic completed a successful toxicology study of its DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. A manuscript of the results showing safety and persistence was peer reviewed and is awaiting publication in the scientific journal "Toxicologic Pathology". Peer Reviewed Journals - Manuscripts were published in three (3) peer reviewed scientific journals "Vaccines", "Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry" and "Vaccine" relating to antigens produced from C1-cells showing safety and efficacy in animal models against influenza and SARS-CoV-2.

Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health – Dyadic entered into an exclusive license agreement for a Phibro targeted disease. The agreement follows the successful proof of concept development work, including animal trials previously completed. The Company anticipates that the parties will continue working on developing additional animal vaccine candidates to be produced from Dyadic's C1-cells.

Other Markets

Introduction of a novel method to produce metabolites, such as synthetic cannabinoids and precursors utilizing the C1-cell protein production platform. Two patents are pending to potentially expand Dyadic's portfolio of offerings.

The Company is exploring new segments and leveraging existing expertise within industrial enzymes to which Dyadic's proprietary technologies may be applied.

Executive Leadership Team



Dyadic appointed Joseph Hazelton as the Chief Business Officer in November of 2021. Mr. Hazelton was brought on to lead Dyadic's transition from research and development activities into commercialization endeavors. With over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Hazelton brings extensive commercial, operational, and leadership experience to expand Dyadic's business development opportunities for the C1-cell protein production platform across the company's core verticals of Human Health, Animal Health, and Industrial Enzymes.



Financial Highlights

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and the carrying value of investment grade securities, including accrued interest were approximately $20.4 million compared to $29.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Revenue: Research and development revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased to approximately $2,404,000 compared to $1,602,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company recorded the $500,000 upfront payment received from the collaboration and license agreement with Janssen as deferred license revenue.

Cost of Revenue: Cost of research and development revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased to approximately $1,944,000 compared to $1,425,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in revenue and cost of research and development revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, was due to a number of larger research collaborations conducted in 2021. There was no provision for contract losses for the year ended December 31, 2021.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased to approximately $8,392,000 compared to $3,868,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase primarily reflected the engagement of a contract research organization and pharmaceutical quality and regulatory consultants to manage and support pre-clinical and clinical development as well as an increase in cGMP manufacturing costs as the Company moves towards its anticipated Phase 1 clinical trial of DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the amount of approximately $5,145,000 offset by a decrease of $621,000 in other internal research and development costs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased 10.1% to approximately $6,698,000 compared to $6,085,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase principally reflected increases in legal expenses of $447,000, insurance premiums and other outside services of $220,000, payroll and share based compensation related costs of $40,000, offset by reductions in business development and investor relations costs of $94,000.

Foreign Currency Exchange: Foreign currency exchange loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $97,000 compared to $62,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase reflected the currency fluctuation of the Euro in comparison to the U.S. dollar.

Interest Income: Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021, decreased to approximately $52,000 compared to $447,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in interest rate and yield on the Company's investment grade securities, which are classified as held-to-maturity.

Other Non-Operating Items: For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a gain from the sale of its investment in BDI in the amount of approximately $1,606,000.

Net Loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $13.1 million, or $(0.47) per share, compared to a net loss of $9.3 million, or $(0.34) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1-cell protein production platform and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1-cell protein production platform may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Research and development revenue $ 2,403,831 $ 1,601,921 Costs and expenses: Costs of research and development revenue 1,944,438 1,424,931 Provision for contract losses — 187,388 Research and development 8,392,370 3,868,121 General and administrative 6,697,617 6,084,799 Foreign currency exchange loss 96,893 62,345 Total costs and expenses 17,131,318 11,627,584 Loss from operations (14,727,487 ) (10,025,663 ) Other income: Interest income 51,704 446,999 Gain from the sale of investments in BDI 1,605,532 — Unrealized gain from investment in Alphazyme — 284,709 Total other income 1,657,236 731,708 Loss before income taxes (13,070,251 ) (9,293,955 ) Provision for income taxes — 31,318 Net loss $ (13,070,251 ) $ (9,325,273 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.47 ) $ (0.34 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 27,838,047 27,471,587

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of Dyadic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2022.





DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,748,480 $ 20,637,045 Short-term investment securities 4,511,780 8,457,452 Interest receivable 94,375 112,247 Accounts receivable 277,831 294,199 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 375,830 280,555 Total current assets 21,008,296 29,781,498 Non-current assets: Investment in Alphazyme 284,709 284,709 Other assets 6,117 6,225 Total assets $ 21,299,122 $ 30,072,432 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,547,953 $ 1,013,099 Accrued expenses 709,560 489,756 Deferred research and development obligations 151,147 123,016 Deferred license revenue, current portion 147,059 — Total current liabilities 2,555,719 1,625,871 Deferred license revenue, net of current portion 352,941 — Total liabilities 2,908,660 1,625,871 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.0001 par value: Authorized shares - 5,000,000; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $.001 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000; issued shares - 40,482,659 and 39,747,659, outstanding shares - 28,229,157 and 27,494,157 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 40,483 39,748 Additional paid-in capital 101,026,496 98,013,079 Treasury stock, shares held at cost - 12,253,502 (18,929,915 ) (18,929,915 ) Accumulated deficit (63,746,602 ) (50,676,351 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,390,462 28,446,561 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,299,122 $ 30,072,432

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of Dyadic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2022.